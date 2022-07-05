Locals win at Trap Shooting State Championships

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Most people can't accomplish anything in 10 seconds, but Pierre Goree is not most people.The boys' 100 meter national champion says, "I hate seeing people in front of me. It's something in my mind... like this can't happen."Just last month, the Duncanville Class of 2022 graduate won the national championship at the University of Oregon in a time of 10.36 seconds.Goree claimed the title of fastest boy in the country, and has since been named Gatorade's Track & Field Player of the Year. "I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has...

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO