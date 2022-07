SHEFFIELD, England -- The stage for Saturday's heavyweight Euro 2022 clash between reigning champions Netherlands and Sweden couldn't have been set better. The Dutch had beaten the Swedes in both the 2017 quarterfinal and the 2019 World Cup semifinal. But, since their talismanic coach Sarina Wiegman went to England, there had been questions over whether Mark Parsons could lure the same slick game out of his side as she had in 2017.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO