COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus Fire Department, along with several other units pitched in to put out a house fire mid-Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to CFD, they were paged out for the fire around 10:20 a.m. with flames showing from the upstairs bedroom. The first unit who arrived on scene sprayed water form the outside of the house until other units that responded were able to arrive and go inside the house.

COLUMBUS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO