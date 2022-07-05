ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville police: 5-vehicle wrecks kills 9-year-old girl; injures another child

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

A 9-year-old child is dead after a five-car wreck that shut down Interstate 65 northbound for hours overnight, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Police identified the child as Za’ryiah Floyd.

A preliminary investigation showed Floyd, along with a 28-year-old driver and an 8-year-old, were in a Honda Civic that was sideswiped just after midnight Tuesday by a GMC Sierra. Floyd and the other two exited the Civic after the wreck, MNPD said, and sat on the center median wall.

An Infiniti G27X stopped behind the Civic after the wreck, then was struck by a Nissan Altima, according to police. That forced the Infiniti up the median and into Floyd. An Audi A3 also crashed into the back of the Altima.

Floyd and the 8-year-old were both taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where Floyd was pronounced dead, MNPD said. The 8-year-old was treated and released.

Two children were in the GMC, but not hurt, police said.

There were no signs of impairment from any of the drivers involved, according to MNPD. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The wreck shut down I-65 north for hours near the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit. Crews cleared the scene around 7 a.m.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner .

