St. Joseph County's COVID cases up 59.5%; Michigan cases surge 34.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 34.4% as 14,353 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,681 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 1.79% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

St. Joseph County reported 59 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 37 cases and minus one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,151 cases and 209 deaths.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gogebic County with 308 cases per 100,000 per week; Iron County with 289; and Kalkaska County with 255. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 2,638 cases; Oakland County, with 2,233 cases; and Macomb County, with 1,463. Weekly case counts rose in 67 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 14 counties, with the best declines in Charlevoix County, with 20 cases from 37 a week earlier; in Dickinson County, with 26 cases from 36; and in Luce County, with 8 cases from 18.

In Michigan, 174 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 69 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,606,431 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,918 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 902

The week before that: 875

Four weeks ago: 1,121

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 65,244

The week before that: 61,335

Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

