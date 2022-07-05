ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph County's COVID cases up 59.5%; Michigan cases surge 34.4%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160zd8_0gV8d08P00

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 34.4% as 14,353 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,681 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 1.79% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

St. Joseph County reported 59 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 37 cases and minus one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,151 cases and 209 deaths.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gogebic County with 308 cases per 100,000 per week; Iron County with 289; and Kalkaska County with 255. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 2,638 cases; Oakland County, with 2,233 cases; and Macomb County, with 1,463. Weekly case counts rose in 67 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 14 counties, with the best declines in Charlevoix County, with 20 cases from 37 a week earlier; in Dickinson County, with 26 cases from 36; and in Luce County, with 8 cases from 18.

In Michigan, 174 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 69 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,606,431 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,918 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 902
  • The week before that: 875
  • Four weeks ago: 1,121

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 65,244
  • The week before that: 61,335
  • Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 10

Jr Hogbin
2d ago

Just wait till election time, lol it will way up then too.

Reply(2)
9
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan prosecutors fall in line politically on abortion

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon doesn’t mince words on enforcing a 1931 felony law outlawing abortion. “I have said, unilaterally, during my entire legal career I will not prosecute a medical provider for providing an abortion.”. “I’ve been very clear where I stand on reproductive rights during both of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

How to avoid ticks, Lyme disease in Michigan

Ticks can be an annoying part of life for outdoor enthusiasts and pet lovers who routinely hit wooded trails or places with grassy fields. And if you’re like many of us, finding a little tick crawling on your pant leg or bare skin can creep you out. But the bite of some ticks can be dangerous, carrying the potential for Lyme disease. That’s why it’s so important to protect yourself and your pets from ticks.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan adds 13,102 cases, 64 deaths from COVID-19 over last week

Michigan added 13,102 cases and 64 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, including totals from the previous six days, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Michigan reported an average of about 1,872 cases per day over the last seven days, a 9% decrease from 2,050 cases per day...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hopkins, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician acquitted of pill mill charges after 3 years in jail

After awaiting trial without bond for 43 months, Detroit physician Rajendra Bothra, MD, was acquitted June 29 of all charges that he used his pain clinics to illegally prescribe $500 million in opiods, the Detroit Free Press reported. An interventional pain physician, Dr. Bothra was accused of heading an opioid...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan absentee ballot requests jump 73% over last midterm primary election

Since Michigan’s last midterm election, absentee ballots have gone from a limited freedom to something any voter can request with no questions asked. So, with a month before the Aug. 2 primary election, Michigan clerks have already received 876,782 applications for absentee ballots. That’s a 73% jump from before the 2018 primary, which saw 507,347 absentee requests with four weeks to go.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Health And Human Services#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClickOnDetroit.com

Today in 2002: Cursing declared legal in Michigan

Swearing in Michigan was technically illegal up until one man fought for his First Amendment right in 2002. Timothy Boomer fell into a river in the ‘90s and reportedly “loudly uttered a stream of profanities” in the presence of women and children. Boomer was charged with a misdemeanor as cursing had been illegal in Michigan for over 100 years. In an attempt to appeal the conviction, Boomer successfully made cursing legal in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Michigan House election 2022: Five Democrats, two Republicans run for District 5 seat

Democrat and Republican voters for the August primary will have to decide on a best candidate for Michigan’s House District 5. Democrats have more candidates to choose from compared to the Republicans. The five Democratic candidates are: Reggie Davis, Steele Hughes, Ksenia Milstein, Natalie Price and Michelle Wooddell. The two Republican candidates are Keith Albertie and Paul Taros. The top vote-getter from each political party will face off in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New disease strikes Michigan trees. Arborists don't know how to treat it

A mysterious invasive disease has hit a stand of southeast Michigan trees, adding to a long list of threats faced by state forests. Foresters recently discovered beech leaf disease in a southern St. Clair County woodlot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday. It is the first confirmed appearance of the disease in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Another tree species in Michigan is infested by an invasive disease

Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted and puckered leaves, then eventually buds that don’t unfurl in the springtime,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy