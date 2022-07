An investigation is underway by officials with the Kingsport Police Department after police found an unidentified child alone Saturday morning. Police say in an Instagram post a boy with red hair thought to be around two years old was found in the 3800 block of Eastline Drive Saturday morning. Authorities say the child was found riding a toy near Miller Village Apartments. The report states the child was later identified and the case is now under active investigation.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO