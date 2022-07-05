ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

WEATHER: Excessive heat warning announced for Lyon, most surrounding counties

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOppressive heat expected through at least Thursday has forced the National Weather Service to upgrade its heat alert for Lyon and most surrounding counties. Most of the KVOE listening area are now in...

kvoe.com

Emporia gazette.com

Slight chance for heat-busting storms

One TV meteorologist calls it a “ring of fire” - the area at the edge of a “heat dome” where storms can erupt. The Emporia area is on that edge for the next few days, with a slight chance of thunderstorms to cool things off. The...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia closing 12th and Chestnut beginning Wednesday

The City of Emporia is closing a busy intersection beginning Wednesday as work continues on 12th Ave. City communications manager Christine Johnson says the intersection of 12th Avenue and Chestnut will be closed likely until the end of next week as the city’s contractor continues excavation work in the area. Crews will also be pouring concrete on the Southside of the intersection at that time.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Small July 4 fires not related to fireworks

Emporia Fire responded to at least two grass fires Monday afternoon, one near Roads 240 and H-5 shortly after noon and another near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 130 around 2:20 pm. The fire on Highway 99 was a controlled burn that briefly got away. The cause of the fire...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

US-75 resurfacing project underway in central Osage County

Work is underway on a milling and overlay project going through the Osage County seat. US Highway 75 is targeted for road resurfacing through mid-August. The project will go from Kansas Highway 68 through Lyndon up to the south end of the Kansas Highway 31 roundabout, a distance of about three miles.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
City
Emporia, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
County
Greenwood County, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Heat advisories in place across entire listening area through midweek

Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Country Stampede goers encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those headed to Country Stampede have been urged to sign up for Everbridge emergency alerts. Shawnee County Emergency Management has encouraged those headed to Country Stampede on July 14, 15, or 16 at Heartland Motorsports Park, 7350 SW Topeka Blvd. to sign up for the Everbridge Emergency Alert system.
TOPEKA, KS
mcpcity.com

Water Park to close on Mondays, effective July 11

McPHERSON — Due to an ongoing shortage of available staff — specifically a lack of lifeguards — the McPherson Water Park until further notice will be closed Mondays. Available staff is working excess hours, creating a high level of fatigue and burnout. This can lead to a decline in safety at the facility, the No. 1 priority at the McPherson Water Park.
MCPHERSON, KS
KVOE

PLUMB PLACE: Sale to former Emporia business owner enhances funding available to restart agency

The sale of Plumb Place to former Stanley Jewelry owner Chris Stanley will help to reposition the Plumb Place agency to resume help serving women in crisis. That was the assessment of United Way of the Flint Hills CEO Mickey Edwards on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment Thursday. When the Plumb Place agency ceased its operations and closed the house in December 2020 after several years of financial difficulties and the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way spearheaded the Plumb Place Steering Committee, which guided Lyon County District Court on Plumb Place matters, including a tentative board of directors, the continuation of the Plumb Place mission of serving women in crisis and the sale of the property at 224 East Sixth. Edwards says all that work revolved around one overall goal:
EMPORIA, KS
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Air Conditioning#Clothing#Lyon#Kvoe
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: 36 new cases reported in Lyon County

Lyon County had more than 30 new coronavirus cases develop over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In it’s weekly update Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health reported 36 new cases. This follows a weekly total of 45 new cases last week. Deaths were unchanged at 124. Lyon County has...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by semi-truck on Kansas Turnpike identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka has been identified. According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the man killed in the incident is Brandon Lummus. The circumstances surrounding his death are still undetermined and will be released at a later date.
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KSN News

Boating incidents keep rescuers busy at Kansas lake

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several incidents involving boaters on a Kansas lake over the Fourth of July kept crews busy. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, staffed by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue, responded to three incidents at Milford Lake on July 3 and July 4.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wheat crop harvest hit hard by inflation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even the Kansas wheat crop isn’t immune to inflation and high gas prices. The scorching summer heat isn’t helping things either. The Kansas Wheat Commission reported the wheat crop for this year is below average. A wet fall limited planting near Shawnee County while a dry winter and early spring destroyed some of what was planted in other parts of the state. This caused lower yields and higher protein levels across the board.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Formal charges filed in Lyon County after alleged chase from Emporia to Ottawa

Formal charges are now finalized in Lyon County for the New Mexico woman accused of leading a four-county chase from Emporia to Ottawa in late June. Assistant County Attorney Ashley McGee says 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada of Albuquerque has been charged with felony flee and elude, speeding, no registration and misdemeanor interference with law enforcement.
LYON COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Ozone Alert issued for Wichita area

The City of Wichita issued an Ozone Alert for the area Friday afternoon, with an air quality index measured at 90. Ozone levels were expected to rise into the evening and there could be similar conditions during the weekend. The air quality is considered to be unhealthy for people with chronic conditions. The city is urging them to take precautions:
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Sunday night fireworks planned in Emporia, Cottonwood Falls

City crews in Emporia and Cottonwood Falls spent Sunday preparing for fireworks on the Third of July. Emporia's annual Independence Day show will begin around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The west side of Welch Stadium will open at 7 p.m. for seating, or viewers can sit on Jones Field with blankets.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Junction City man rushed to hospital after motorcycle entangled in barbed-wire

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday evening after his motorcycle got entangled in a barbed-wire fence following an accident. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, deputies were called to the 9000 block of J Hill Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

