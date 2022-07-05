Kate Middleton, Prince William Signaled ‘Lack Of Trust’ Toward Sussexes During Platinum Jubilee: Expert
There reportedly was a “lack of trust” on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s part. This was said to be the possible reason why no engagement happened between them and the Sussexes during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Cheat Sheet said that the claims came from royal expert Katie Nicholl. As noted, it comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom for the historic event.
