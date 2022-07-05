ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton, Prince William Signaled ‘Lack Of Trust’ Toward Sussexes During Platinum Jubilee: Expert

There reportedly was a “lack of trust” on Kate Middleton and Prince William’s part. This was said to be the possible reason why no engagement happened between them and the Sussexes during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince William and Kate MiddletonReuters

Cheat Sheet said that the claims came from royal expert Katie Nicholl. As noted, it comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom for the historic event.

Comments / 21

Guest
2d ago

Hey Hey Paula The future KING and his Queen don't need a second rate 3 times married actress .Nor her hen pecked couldn't handle his job husband.

Reply(2)
27
sweet dreams
1d ago

goes to show just how smart William and Kate are. The worst thing that they could do would be to ever trust those two ever again.

Reply
15
Happy cat
2d ago

The Markles have shown by their actions why William & Kate have good reason to be distrustful of them.

Reply
40
