Newcastle, OK

Suspect arrested after leading police on wild chase

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a wild pursuit on Independence Day.

Investigators say it all started in Anadarko when they were attempted to stop a possible burglary suspect.

At some point, officials say the man broke into a home, stole a set of keys, and then took off in a silver car.

Police followed him to Tuttle, which is where the Oklahoma Highway Patrol took over.

The chase came to an end along Hwy 37 near Newcastle on Monday morning.

So far, the suspect’s name has not been released.

