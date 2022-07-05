ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia's oil is in long-term decline; Ukraine war has only added to problem

By Carole Nakhle, University of Surrey
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5cBz_0gV8c2w400

July 5 (UPI) -- Immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, world oil prices jumped above $100 per barrel, hitting $130 for Brent crude on March 8.

The prevailing fear was that substantial Russian supplies would be lost to the world market either through Western sanctions or a voluntary decision by Moscow in retaliation for Western support of Ukraine. This was especially worrying when the world was already struggling to secure enough additional oil to meet rapidly growing demand as the COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.

The International Energy Agency, for example, predicted that "from April, 3 million barrels per day of Russian oil output could be shut in" -- that's about a third of the total. It feared that this could produce "the biggest supply crisis in decades."

Yet such forecasts turned out to be much too pessimistic. After more than four months of war, Russian oil and gas production is at close to the same level as when the war started. So why is this, and what can we expect in future?

Russia the energy power

Russia is "incredibly unimportant in the global economy except for oil and gas," as the Harvard economist and former Obama adviser Jason Furman once said. It is only the 11th largest economy overall, despite being the third-largest oil producer after the United States and Saudi Arabia and second-largest oil exporter after Saudi. It also sits on the largest proven gas reserves in the world, is the second-largest producer after the United States and the largest exporter.

In particular, Russia is the largest energy supplier to the European Union, accounting for 27% of oil imports and 41% of gas. Second-place Norway accounts for 7% and 16% respectively.

These simple facts explain why Russia matters for oil and gas markets, and why it was not easy for the EU to ban its imports as soon as the war started. Several other countries did impose restrictions: Canada became the first country to ban Russian crude oil imports, and then the United States followed suit, banning all Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal from April. The United Kingdom announced it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year. Many private buyers, primarily based in the West, also stopped buying for fear of reputational damage and getting caught in the sanctions minefield.

Yet despite all these restrictions, oil prices fell from their March highs (even though the war seems to have placed a floor of $100 per barrel). This is partly due to the gloomier global economic outlook caused by raging inflation and rising interest rates, which is likely to reduce demand for oil. At the same time, however, the countries that rushed to ban Russian oil are not among its biggest consumers, which are China, Germany and the Netherlands.

Asian buyers also welcomed the "opportunity" to buy Russian crude oil at discounted prices: The main product, known as Urals, used to sell at around $1 per barrel below Brent, but the gap is currently over $30.

The IEA duly scaled back its forecasts. In its April report it expected Russian oil supply that month "to fall by 1.5 mb/d" (million barrels per day), adding that around 3 mb/d would be off the world market from May. But in its May report, the agency estimated that Russian oil production declined by nearly 1 mb/d in April and that "losses could expand to around 3 mb/d during the second half of the year." According to Russian sources, the country's oil output rose 5% to 10.7 mb/d in June compared to around 11 million in January/February.

What next

After months of negotiations, the EU announced on June 3 an import ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products -- effective in six months for crude oil and eight months for petroleum. Germany and Poland have also committed to halting pipeline imports, so 90% of Russian oil exports to the EU or 2.5 mb/d are going to be lost.

Again, however, a significant proportion will be captured by other buyers. In May, for instance, China's oil imports from Russia reached a record of 2 mb/d, and Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China's largest supplier. India has also boosted its purchases of Russian oil since the war started. China and India are the world's two largest net oil importers, and China is the second-largest oil consumer after the United States.

In total, the U.S. Energy Information Administration assumes that about 80% of the crude oil subject to the EU import ban will find alternative buyers, mainly in Asia. As long as sanctions are not imposed by all the major oil importers, Russian oil will continue to find buyers.

This explains the considerable variation in estimates of how much Russian oil will be lost to the world market, particularly in the short-term -- from as little as 0.25 mb/d by Opec to 3 mb/d by Goldman Sachs.

In the longer term, however, assuming the Western boycott is maintained and even tightened, the loss will become more notable. Even before the war, the Russian government's own forecasts expected its oil and gas production to be undermined by depleting reserves and the effects of the technological and economic sanctions imposed by the West after the 2014 Crimea invasion. Even its most optimistic scenario predicted a short-term modest increase in oil production and then plateauing from 2024 to 2035. In the more conservative scenario, oil production was expected to decline.

Since the war began, many Western oil companies, which typically bring capital and technology, have exited Russia. In a country with complex reservoirs, ageing fields and a hostile climate, the lack of investment and access to technology will accelerate the long-term decline.

The global market will ultimately accommodate such an outcome, as other supplies become available and demand responds to prices, but Russia will have to live with a shrinking market share and diminished influence on global oil markets. This will make it much harder for Moscow to finance future wars. It also means that the Russians are going to have to diversify their economy at a time when a substantial slice of the world will no longer do business with them.

Carole Nakhle is an energy economist at the University of Surrey.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Comments / 3

RUSSIAN MAMA BEAR
1d ago

hahaha. they have plenty take a look at your own self you're the one that's on the decline not then you'll be crying for their oil come this winter

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The Spun

Vladimir Putin Spokesman Makes Feelings On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman disputed the U.S. State Department's claim that Brittney Griner is being held as a Russian hostage. Dmitry Peskov told NBC News’ Keir Simmons that he "strongly disagrees" with the hostage classification. “She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted,” Peskov said. “It’s not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Ukraine#European Union#Russian#Harvard#Saudi
Newsweek

Russian Prisoners Offered Freedom If They Join Fight Against Ukraine: Report

Russian prisoners in St. Petersburg are being offered freedom and money if they join Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine, according to a local independent news outlet. Relatives of prisoners serving sentences in the city told investigative media outlet Important Stories that the notorious Russian mercenary Wagner Group is offering to pay 200 thousand rubles ($3,446), and an amnesty, for six months of "voluntary" service in the Donbas region—if the prisoners return alive.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Will Vladimir Putin Retain Power And People Respect Supreme Court After Roe V Wade Ruling? Events Ray Dalio Is Watching

In the wake of the U.S. Independence Day on Monday, billionaire Ray Dalio shared his thoughts on the changing domestic and world orders. Domestic Order In Jeopardy? Dalio sees more people inclining toward fighting for "what they want and what they believe is right" rather than striving to arrive at a rules-based system of consensus and compromise.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

Combat Drone Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

If confirmed, this would be the latest suspected Ukrainian cross-border attack since the war began on February 24. Two Ukrainian combat drones struck a major Russian oil refinery, according to local officials. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region stated on Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone hit a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
392K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy