People to know in NY cannabis: Kassia Graham

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) and New York Japanese Restaurant Association (NYJRA) are pleased to announce that Governor Hochul has signed New York Assembly bill A.8620/7913 into law on Friday, July 1st, amending the Beverage Control Act. This amendment will now allow Japanese Shochu (24% ABV or under) to be sold under a beer and wine license. With this critical change, the shochu category can be recognized on its own and be labeled and sold for the first time in New York as Shochu.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO