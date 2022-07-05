People to know in NY cannabis: Kassia Graham

At a press and community event on June 3, 2022, New York Governor Hochul, Choose Healthy Life (CHL), and Quest Diagnostics announced state appropriations and the public-private collaboration of Black church leaders and health navigators to address health disparities in underserved communities across the city. Along with the Governor were CHL Executives Rev. Al Sharpton, Debra Fraser-Howze, Rev. Jacques DeGraff, Founding Partner Quest Diagnostics CEO-elect Jim Davis, Technical Assistance Partner Columbia University Professor Robert Fullilove, and Implementation Partner UWNYC Board Member Hedieh Fakhriyazdi. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Director, Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships Rev. Que English also offered remarks. —TPC Staff.
