Chaos at July Fourth events as fireworks are mistaken for gunshots

By Bryan Pietsch, Amy Cheng, Katerina Ang, Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The fact that you have to be ready for a mass shooting at any moment is proof of a country rotten to its core." Scenes of chaos unfolded at Fourth of July celebrations in several cities nationwide, as the booming sounds of fireworks were apparently mistaken for gunshots, sending scores of...

‘I saw no signs’: Uncle ‘heartbroken’ after nephew arrested over 4 July shooting

The uncle of the suspected Chicago parade shooter says he is “heartbroken” after the incident.At least six people were killed and dozens more injured after the gunman opened fire on crowds in the suburb of Highland Park.Robert E Crimo, 22, has been arrested by police and speaking after the incident, his uncle offered his deep condolences and apologised to victims.“I’m heartbroken, my heart just shattered to hear this, I can’t believe it,” Paul Crimo said.“There were no warning signs, I saw him yesterday evening.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago paradeChicago shooting witness recalls desperate search for son amid terrifying incidentPolice arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago-area parade
Starting Friday, gun owners won't need a permit to carry a handgun in public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Friday, people in Indiana will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from Gary City Hall as the new law is stirring up controversy.The bill's supporters and its author said it will cut out red tape for law-abiding gun owners. But critics, like the mayor of Gary, said it's counterproductive to their public safety efforts.Here's what the law will do: Legal gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a gun in public. There are several exceptions, such as felons; they still cannot own guns.Several police departments criticized...
2 men shot dead in Philadelphia after forcing their way into home: report

Two men have been killed in Philadelphia after trying to force their way into a home – with one of the individuals being shot more than a dozen times, reports have said. The incident happened Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, and police are investigating whether it was a home invasion or if the men had arrived at the property for another reason, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.
Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
Landscaper fatally shot in D.C. after grass clippings allegedly got blown onto man’s car

WASHINGTON (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend after clippings from a recent landscaping job allegedly got on a man’s car. On Saturday, June 25, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., tweeted there was a shooting investigation on the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. The tweet said to look out for a Black male with blue or green eyes wearing a light shirt who headed southbound on West Virginia Avenue on a green scooter.
31 decomposing bodies found at Indiana funeral home, police say

The decomposing bodies of 31 people along with the cremated remains of 16 were discovered by officers inspecting a funeral home in Indiana, police said Saturday. The inspection of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center came following a tip on the condition of the business, said Maj. Isaac Parker of the police department in Jeffersonville, Indiana, a city adjacent to Louisville, Kentucky.
Philadelphia shooting: Crowds flee from 4 July fireworks after two police officers shot

Two police officers were shot on Monday night in Philadelphia as thousands of people gathered for the city’s 4 July festivities.Videos from the incident showed crowds of people who had gathered for a concert and fireworks scattering in panic as a gunman fired shots.“There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” emergency authorities said, while police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.One of the officers, identified as a 36-year-old who was assigned to highway patrol, received a graze wound to the forehead. He has been in service for 14 years.The other officer, a 44-year-old assigned...
