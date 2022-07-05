ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Jayland Walker call for police reform following fatal police shooting

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Jayland Walker are calling for action after Akron police released bodycam footage showing...

Comments / 28

Ramon Hoomnahama
2d ago

let's see, ski mask, fired a gun out of the window, fled from the cops, ran on foot and had a firearm. not exactly a poster child. if one lives by the sword...

Reply(2)
45
Denise Bolser
2d ago

Perhaps you should have taught your son to not carry a gun, but more importantly follow commands from police and DO NOT SHOOT AT THE POLICE! This is why our country is falling apart. Instead of teaching our children strong morals and respect for life, we make excuses for their bad behavior. Instead of letting them suffer the consequences when they get in trouble in school, we defend the child, blame the teacher and get them.out of the punishment. They need to learn their are consequences for breaking rules (laws).

Reply
25
George
2d ago

Im calling for citizens reform. Some believe they can do whatever they want and hold no Responsibility for their actions. Life is not a hollyweird movie, a video game or a mtv program. Real life has real consequences.

Reply(1)
43
 

AKRON, OH
NBC News

