Family of Jayland Walker call for police reform following fatal police shooting

An unarmed black man was shot dead after a “catalogue of failings” in a Metropolitan Police operation, an inquiry has found. Retired judge Clement Goldstone QC concluded that Jermaine Baker, 28, was lawfully killed despite the errors.But he warned that the findings should “serve as a loud wake-up call to a newly appointed commissioner” of Britain’s largest police force.“I cannot help but believe and observe that if JB had not been fatally shot, none of the shortcomings in planning and execution which this inquiry has exposed would have come to light and the operation would have been hailed as an...

