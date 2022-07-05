ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Body Of 71-Year-Old Pulled From Merrimack River (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Newburyport Fire Department Photo Credit: Photo courtesy Newburyport Firefighter Michael Kent

Authorities are investigating after the body of 71-year-old male was pulled from the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, Newburyport Police said on Twitter.

The victim's name is being held pending positing identification from the family, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newburyport Police.

This was close the same area where the body of a 6-year-old boy was found last month. The boy's mother also died while trying to rescue him while the family was apparently swimming in the river.

Daily Voice will continue to bring you more updates on this story as it develops.

