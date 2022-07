PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone! Not much has changed in the forecast from yesterday... It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. By sunrise we may see a couple stray showers out in the Gulf, and a few hours later one or two could pop up near the coast. However, they’ll be very stray in nature and only for about 10-20% on the coast this morning or midday. The storms stay low in numbers today but head inland into the afternoon.

