OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — If you’re going up north from the Fox Valley this summer, you may want to plan a little extra time. A 10.1-mile stretch of Highway 47 will be under construction starting next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to resurface the road and replace culverts between Highway JJ in the town of Center and Highway B in the town of Black Creek. Work begins on Monday.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO