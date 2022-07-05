Firework explosion leaves man dead in Montebello

A 42-year-old man was killed when a firework exploded during a Fourth of July celebration in Montebello Monday night.

The incident was reported on the 1400 block of Germain Drive around 6:30 p.m.

The unidentified man sustained serious injuries as a result of attempting to use an illegal firework, a news release from the City of Montebello stated.

The man was treated by Montebello fire and police personnel before being transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was attempting to ignite or use a high powered, mortar type, aerial firework that is illegal in the City of Montebello, County of Los Angeles and State of California, the news release stated.

The firework apparently went off while the man was still holding it, causing severe trauma to his upper body. Officials believe the man brought the illegal fireworks with him to the private gathering.

He was the only one injured in the incident, according to investigators.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said she is often scared by loud fireworks going off in that area of the street all year long.

“Super loud. Very loud. Very loud fireworks,” the neighbor said. “I just can’t believe how anybody could just have that. I mean, all year. All year round.”

Other members of the community said they did not know the man who was killed but are heartbroken for his family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.