Mt. Juliet Police Add Second K9 Team to the Ranks

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is proud to welcome a new four-legged, specially trained member to the department. After many weeks of training, Citron, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, is now on patrol with Officer Jordan Brown. Last week, the two completed their training.

Citron is a “dual-purpose” dog capable of performing building searches, tracking missing persons/suspects, article searches, narcotics detection, and criminal apprehensions. Ofc. Brown and Citron will work a flexible shift designed to cover peak activity times within the City. They will patrol in a specially equipped SUV, outfitted with equipment to ensure Citron is comfortable during his work day.

“I’m beyond grateful for the continued support from our City’s elected leadership and administration, who continue to invest in our community’s safety and police department. As we have seen from Sgt. Barth & K9 Majlo, a K9 team, is very beneficial. They have tracked countless suspects and missing persons, and it would not have been possible without their capabilities,” stated Police Chief James Hambrick. “Ofc. Brown & K9 Citron will be the department’s second K9 team that will be on-duty when Sgt. Barth & K9 Majlo are off-duty. Ofc. Brown & K9 Citron are both very capable, and I have no doubts they will have the same successful, dedicated work as Sgt. Barth & K9 Majlo have proven to us.”

Active Life Chiropractic donated funding to purchase Citron’s bullet-resistant vest.

