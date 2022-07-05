ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Mt. Juliet Police Add Second K9 Team to the Ranks

Wilson County Source
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is proud to welcome a new four-legged, specially trained member to the department. After many weeks of training, Citron, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, is now on patrol with Officer Jordan Brown. Last week, the two completed their training.

Officer Brown & K9 Citron

Citron is a “dual-purpose” dog capable of performing building searches, tracking missing persons/suspects, article searches, narcotics detection, and criminal apprehensions. Ofc. Brown and Citron will work a flexible shift designed to cover peak activity times within the City. They will patrol in a specially equipped SUV, outfitted with equipment to ensure Citron is comfortable during his work day.

“I’m beyond grateful for the continued support from our City’s elected leadership and administration, who continue to invest in our community’s safety and police department. As we have seen from Sgt. Barth & K9 Majlo, a K9 team, is very beneficial. They have tracked countless suspects and missing persons, and it would not have been possible without their capabilities,” stated Police Chief James Hambrick. “Ofc. Brown & K9 Citron will be the department’s second K9 team that will be on-duty when Sgt. Barth & K9 Majlo are off-duty. Ofc. Brown & K9 Citron are both very capable, and I have no doubts they will have the same successful, dedicated work as Sgt. Barth & K9 Majlo have proven to us.”

Active Life Chiropractic donated funding to purchase Citron’s bullet-resistant vest.

WEATHER- Excessively Hot and Humid Through Friday

Excessively hot and humid weather will persist in the Mid-State thru Friday when a front will bring storms and some relief. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 TNZ005>008-023>028-056>062-075-093>095-062015- /O.UPG.KOHX.HT.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220709T0500Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.EH.W.0001.220706T0731Z-220709T0500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 231 AM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching 110 to 115 each day. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee, generally along and west of I-65. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

