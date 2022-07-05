ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

More details emerge on group accused of causing chaos at Winston-Salem Target

By Madison Forsey
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WWjY_0gV8Z6Uv00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX 8 is learning more about the group Winston-Salem police say is responsible for the chaos at the Hanes Mall Boulevard Target last week .

Police believe two men from Fremont, Ohio, and one man from Marion, North Carolina, are at the center.

The men are connected to an Ohio-based group called “Dad’s Against Predators” or “D.A.P”

According to Winston-Salem police, 28-year-old Jay Carnicom, 29-year-old Joshua Mundy and 37-year-old Jason Chipps went inside Target to confront a 25-year-old man they lured there by making him believe he was meeting someone underage.

The group started filming the man, and the man slapped the phone out of one of the “D.A.P” member’s hands.

They started fighting, and the man allegedly there to meet someone underage fired his gun, hitting Carnicom in the leg.

The group took the man’s gun and ran.

According to the Assistant Chief of the Fremont Police Department, Carnicom went to a local area hospital to seek treatment for the gunshot wound.

He says he wasn’t surprised when he got word the group was involved in the situation.

He’s dealt with them for years and tells FOX 8 they’ve been banned from various grocery stores in the Ohio area because their meet-ups turn into physical violence.

The assistant chief acknowledges the group has brought awareness to a problem, but his agency can’t condone their tactics.

FOX8 reached out to Mundy to get his side of the story.

In a message, he tells FOX8 he can’t get into details, but his group is cooperating with the investigation and maintain they did not do anything wrong.

In a post on Mundy’s Instagram, he says he is “heavily considering retiring and removing myself from the field.”

Fremont police say Mundy and Carnicom do not have any past charges related to D.A.P activities.

Winston-Salem police have not filed any charges against the people involved and say this is still an active and open investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Woman accused of shooting and killing her father in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old Greensboro woman is accused of killing her father. On Wednesday, FOX8 learned Mikayla Lea has no criminal history. Her family is wondering how and why she would commit such a crime. Mikayla’s stepbrother and sister said she and her father, Michael Lea, had an unbreakable bond. They would go […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
City
Fremont, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Marion, NC
Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, NC
WNCT

Mebane community left with unanswered questions after baby dies in car

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been four days since an unresponsive 1-year-old in Mebane died after she was left inside the car as her father was inside his place of employment. Police responded to a cardiac arrest call on Friday, June 1, at the Armacell building when they learned the 1-year-old was left inside the […]
MEBANE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winston Salem Target#Fox
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools requests investigation after driving-school SUV travels through floodwaters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district are requesting an investigation into what happened Tuesday evening when a driving-school vehicle drove through floodwaters on Griffith Road in Winston-Salem. It was caught on camera by WXII 12 News viewer Anthony Warren. The driving-school vehicle was among a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday. We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson. Fuhr-Farlow was...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
wfdd.org

Police warn against vigilante justice after Target shooting incident

Winston-Salem police officials are speaking out about the perils of vigilante justice after a recent incident at a Target store left two people wounded. Police say three men filmed their confrontation with a 25-year-old man at a Winston-Salem Target last Tuesday. During an ensuing altercation, the victim shot his firearm, wounding one of the suspects in the leg. The suspects then took the gun from him and fled the store. One was later treated for his gunshot wound. The victim also sought treatment for his injuries at an area hospital.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

More than a dozen hurt setting off fireworks in the Winston-Salem, Greensboro area over July 4th weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a busy weekend as police and hospitals dealt with the aftermath of Independence Day celebrations. Cone Health reported that a child was brought to the Cone Health Children’s Emergency Department because of fireworks. The child was treated and released a short time later. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 Davidson County deputies retire after 30 years

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Suicides, stand-offs and deputy-involved shootings are just some of the things three Davidson County deputies have seen during their 30 years with the sheriff’s office. They’ve watched how criminals have become craftier, and their jobs have gotten more dangerous, but they’ve never lost the mission to protect the citizens they […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy