GULLANE, Scotland — For now at least, the battle is abeyance. The three players— Jason Harding, Ian Poulter and Adrain Otaegui—who on Monday won a stay of the suspensions and fines levied against them by the DP World Tour, are not only free to compete in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open but at all tour events for the foreseeable future. In the immediate aftermath of losing that first round of arbitration to LIV Golf, a DP World Tour spokesman admitted that nothing is likely to change in the short term.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO