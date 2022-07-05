Denbigh Boulevard closure to impact overpass traffic near I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says a closure of Denbigh Boulevard near I-64 could start as early as Tuesday night, July 5.

The closure, just one part of a multi-year improvement plan , gives crews time to place bridge girders on the new spans of the westbound section of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass over I-64.

If weather permits, crews will have a detour in place for drivers nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting July 5 through the morning of July 8.

The detour directs drivers south towards Bland Boulevard, closer to the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport. The portion of Bland Boulevard being used for the detour runs parallel to Denbigh.

According to VDOT, the project as a whole includes demolition of the existing bridge, and construction a new bridge with four 12-foot lanes, a 16-foot raised median and two 8.5-foot sidewalks, as well as new roadway approaches and storm water management facilities.

The $23 million construction contract was awarded to a Maryland company in 2019.

