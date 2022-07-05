ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Denbigh Boulevard closure to impact overpass traffic near I-64

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says a closure of Denbigh Boulevard near I-64 could start as early as Tuesday night, July 5.

The closure, just one part of a multi-year improvement plan , gives crews time to place bridge girders on the new spans of the westbound section of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass over I-64.

If weather permits, crews will have a detour in place for drivers nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting July 5 through the morning of July 8.

The detour directs drivers south towards Bland Boulevard, closer to the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport. The portion of Bland Boulevard being used for the detour runs parallel to Denbigh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FA0ae_0gV8XFQd00
Courtesy: VDOT

According to VDOT, the project as a whole includes demolition of the existing bridge, and construction a new bridge with four 12-foot lanes, a 16-foot raised median and two 8.5-foot sidewalks, as well as new roadway approaches and storm water management facilities.

The $23 million construction contract was awarded to a Maryland company in 2019.

Stay with WAVY.com for more 10 Time Saver Traffic alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer fire causes 12-mile backup in Northern Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police report all southbound lanes of Interstate 495 have reopened following a tractor trailer fire Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was backed up for 12 miles on the Beltway just after Arlington Boulevard (Route 50) around 4 p.m. Fairfax firefighters responded to the scene and brought the fire under control quickly. Firefighters reported no injuries as a result of the fire. About 25 minutes after the first report of the fire, fire crews tweeted that the fire was under control.
FAIRFAX, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Amtrak Expanding Services In Hampton Roads

Amtrak recently announced that it is expanding its services in the Hampton Roads region and will soon add a third daily departure from Norfolk. The announcement was made on June 21, and the additional train service will take effect starting Monday, July 11. In addition to daily early morning and...
NORFOLK, VA
WJHL

Power outages affect some in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) – Portions of Southwest Virginia are without power Wednesday evening. According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, several counties are affected by the outages. Affected counties are: Buchanan County – 465 outages Dickeson County – 157 outages Scott County – 373 outages Smyth County – 799 outages Washington County – 646 outages Wise County – […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Severe storms, power outages across southwest, central Virginia

(WFXR) — Appalachian Power (AEP) reported outages across the southwest and central Virginia area. Crews reported 12,627 customers without power across the grid as a line of severe storms marched across the area Tuesday afternoon. Below are the outages reported: Lynchburg: 672 outages, 12 cases Bedford County: 1,260 outages, 26 cases Campbell County: 13 outages, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Newport News, VA
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
WSLS

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve already been dealing with severe storms and more could be coming our way through this evening and later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 cities and counties in our viewing area, including Lynchburg, Danville, and Martinsville. These...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

(WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#I 64#Water Management#The Newport News#Vdot#Nexstar Media Inc
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police Investigate Single Vehicle Crash That Results In A Fatality

On Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:53 a.m. the state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick County that had resulted in a fatality. The driver and sole occupant of a 2009 Toyota Camry, 16 year old male, was traveling southbound on Tanner Town Road at a high rate of speed, when he lost control, ran off the roadway and overcorrected, striking an embankment. Upon striking the embankment, the vehicle began to overturn several times, ejecting the 16 year old driver.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

DMV Mileage Choice Program enrollment opens for Virginia drivers

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that they’ve opened enrollment for the DMV’s Mileage Choice Program. The Mileage Choice Program is an option for drivers of electric, hybrid, or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee, the release said.
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Historic building collapses in North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
rewind1051.com

Gas prices continue to fall in Virginia

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen over 11 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 41-hundred stations in Virginia, gas prices in Virginia are averaging $4.60 a gallon, which is nearly four cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand $1.66 a gallon higher than a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Former Salem schools Superintendent to sit on Virginia Board of Education

RICHMOND, Va. – A familiar face from our corner of the Commonwealth will have a seat on Virginia’s Board of Education. Former Salem City Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert said he is looking forward to representing the interests of our region. Seibert currently serves as Constituent Services and...
SALEM, VA
NBC12

12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday weekend turned tragic for a family on vacation in Virginia Beach, WVEC reports. A 12-year-old boy has died after he went missing in the Chesapeake Bay. Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday. Crews...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
NEW MARKET, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy