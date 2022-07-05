ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' players under the most pressure in 2022

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
After an offseason filled with some big moves, the expectations are high for the Indianapolis Colts entering the 2022 season.

With those expectations comes the pressure that some players will be under to perform. Some of them need to prove they can stay healthy. Some are in a contract year and are under pressure to show why they should stick around. Others may be new around town but are stepping into a starting role.

Pressure isn’t the same for all players. Some thrive in it. Some don’t. But the Colts have a number of players who face pressure to perform in 2022.

QB Matt Ryan

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ryan undoubtedly faces a lot of pressure coming in as the new starting quarterback. Fortunately, he received the nickname “Matty Ice” for his performance in those instances. Ryan seems to be making the transition pretty smoothly thus far, but there will be pressure on him to help lead this roster to a playoff spot.

WR Parris Campbell

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Campbell has appeared in just 15 games since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft so there is inherent pressure to perform. He also finds himself in a contract year looking to prove that he deserves another deal. The talent is certainly there, but Campbell is being challenged to stay healthy for an entire campaign for the first time in his career.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Alie-Cox has some big shoes to fill. The retirement of Jack Doyle gives him the chance to prove his worth as a starting tight end in the NFL, and he’s getting paid like it. With rookie Jelani Woods waiting in the wings, Alie-Cox faces plenty of pressure.

OT Matt Pryor

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Colts already have Pryor’s replacement on the roster. If he doesn’t perform well enough during training camp and the preseason, there’s a good chance they turn to third-round pick Bernhard Raimann for the starting blindside role. It may eventually happen regardless, so Pryor is definitely under some pressure.

DE Ben Banogu

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Banogu hasn’t done nearly anything since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Despite his elite athleticism and intriguing upside, he never got on the field during Matt Eberflus’ tenure. Now in a contract year, Banogu must prove he was worthy of that draft capital.

DE Kwity Paye

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The pressure that Paye is under may be a little different than some others on this list. The hype train is running strong for the second-year pass rusher. Almost every analyst is touting him as a breakout candidate in 2022, and he can be the reason the Colts’ pass rush makes a tier jump. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with his current situation.

LB Bobby Okereke

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Like Campbell and Banogu, Okereke was a part of that 2019 class that is now looking for new deals. Okereke is entering his second season as the full-time MIKE starter and even though he’s flashed plenty of upside, there have been some inconsistencies to his game. This is a big year for the Stanford product.

K Rodrigo Blankenship

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Blankenship has been the starter for the last two seasons when he’s healthy, it’s clear the Colts may not be fully sold on him. He’s always in a battle for the spot during training camp, and he missed the majority of the 2021 season due to a hip injury. There’s talent there, but Blankenship is under plenty of pressure to prove his long-term value to the team.

