The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may have had a troubled release, but that didn't stop them from becoming some of our favorite phones, especially now that Google has fixed most of the issues that plagued them. Starting at £600 and £850 here in the UK, respectively, the 6 and 6 Pro have been reasonably priced since launch, but right now, you can get the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel Buds A-Series for 25% off from Amazon, John Lewis, and the Google Store — bringing the Pixel 6 within throwing distance of the upcoming 6a.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO