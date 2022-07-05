ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Project Cambria is Meta’s most important VR headset right now

By Hamish Hector
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiDE6_0gV8WREy00
A person wearing a Oculus Quest headset

Meta seemingly has high hopes for Project Cambria, with a leaked internal memo saying that the upcoming VR headset is one of Meta’s most important investment opportunities right now.

Billed as a high-end follow-up to the hugely popular Meta Quest 2 (previously called Oculus Quest 2), Cambria will come with all-new AR and face-tracking capabilities. While it will likely still be used for gaming, Meta instead seems to be pitching it towards more business and industry-focussed uses, a gamble that it will need to pay off (via Reuters (opens in new tab)).

That’s because Meta has been having a tough time recently, financially speaking. After it announced that Facebook saw its first-ever dip in daily users earlier this year its share prices dropped, too. This drop has been further impacted by general economic downturns that CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicts could be “one of the worst” of recent history. In response to this, Meta has axed numerous projects like its Apple Watch rival, cut jobs and hiring, and focussed its efforts on what it believes are its most important opportunities.

Alongside Cambria, Meta is reportedly also looking to improve Reels – its TikTok-like short-form video content – with the aim of improving its discoverability and servicing ads alongside it to boost revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5xjx_0gV8WREy00
Can Project Cambria live up to the hype? (Image credit: Meta)

As for its VR efforts, we’ve not yet seen what Cambria is capable of, but recently rumored specs make it sound like a solid improvement on what the Quest 2 offers. However, it’ll probably cost a damn sight more, with a price of at least $800 (around £665 / AU$1,175) expected by many analysts.

Given its high price, businesses will need to be convinced that Meta’s new device is essential for improving workplace productivity, or this could be a major swing and a miss for the social media giant. Gamers could come in and help pick up the slack – taking advantage of the improved hardware to play the best VR games out there – but they too may be put off by a price that’s likely to be over double the Quest 2’s cost.

With a 2022 release date on the cards, we likely don’t have long to wait before Meta properly unveils what its headset can do – and then we can all decide if it’s a worthwhile investment or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfyvr_0gV8WREy00

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Meta removes the Oculus Quest's most annoying requirement

Starting in August, you won’t have to connect a Facebook account to use Meta’s virtual reality (VR) headsets as the company is rolling out a new account system. Meta accounts will be the new standard moving (opens in new tab) forward for new and existing users. This move reverses an old requirement that forced Oculus users to sign up for Facebook in order to use Meta headsets.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Meta’s next VR headset might be called the Quest Pro

Meta declined to comment when asked if the company could confirm or deny the legitimacy of the Quest Pro name. Meta has long teased a “high-end” VR headset the complement the consumer-grade Quest 2, which retails around $299. Codenamed “Project Cambria,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently showed off the device’s mixed-reality capabilities in a demo video.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
TechRadar

Your next Amazon delivery van might be a bike

Depending on where you live, your next Amazon purchase might be delivered by a new four-wheel e-bike instead of the usual delivery van. If you pick up some bargains during this year’s Prime Day sale your package could arrive on the back of a new e-cargo bike comprising a custom four-wheel chassis and an enclosed trailer. Alternatively, it might even be delivered by someone on foot (via The Guardian (opens in new tab)).
CARS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Is your SSN on sale right now on the dark web? Here is how to find out securely

The dark web is the part of the internet that isn’t indexed and can’t be found using search engines. While there are legitimate uses for it, this part of the internet is also home to black markets selling personal information. On the dark web, SSNs (social security numbers) can be bought or sold for a couple of dollars. These may have been leaked through data breaches at a company you use, or more directly, through malware being installed on one of your devices.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Oculus Quest#Meta Quest 2#Reuters#Apple Watch#Reels#Tiktok
TechRadar

Microsoft is tweaking its Windows Insider early-access program

Microsoft has made a significant change to its Insider program by splitting its group of volunteer software testers into two teams. In an update to its Beta Channel, both groups will continue to be able to test the upcoming 22H2 build of Windows 11, but the features each group will get access to will differ.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Early Amazon Prime Day deals are already live, discounting Echo, Ring and eero gear

Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, but the retail giant has unleashed some early deals on the Australian public to whet our appetite. Alongside some Prime-exclusive offers on Amazon's own tech, including Ring, Echo and eero products, there's some savings to be had on other hot items such as Sennheiser headphones and Instant Pot air fryers.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: early sales and what to expect on the day

This year's Amazon Prime Day laptop deals are just around the corner now. In fact, this huge mega-sale is set to take place next week on July 12th through July 13th. There's not long to wait until we're inundated with hundreds of excellent options and we'll have them all neatly lined up with expert recommendations right here on this page.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Origin PC Big O V3: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch OLED, RTX 3090, and Ryzen 9 5950X all integrated into one ultimate gaming machine

The popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has been showing off arguably the craziest custom PC many gamers will ever see. The incredible Big O V3 device comes courtesy of Origin PC with help from fellow Corsair Gaming subsidiaries such as Elgato and SCUF Gaming. The monstrous machine comes in a huge crate, which requires a lot of work from channel host Lewis Hilsenteger to actually get the thing into an unboxed state. As well as the main system itself, the package comes with four gaming monitors (Corsair Xeneon - 165 Hz), streaming equipment (deck, lights, microphone, headphones), and at least five separate game controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Enable 3D Audio on Your PS5 (And What It Does)

Whenever a new generation of consoles comes to see its predecessor out, what most people see in the new generation are the visual upgrades. This is fair, considering that the main aspect of video games is their visuals. Yet, one subtle aspect that silently works to improve your immersion, is the audio.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen is cheaper than ever in this early Prime Day deal

As smart speakers go, the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation is about the easiest to use and one of the most reliable. The ball shape design is unobtrusive and fits in most homes and Alexa is ready to answer your most pressing questions. We wonder, though, if she could've foreseen this best-ever deal: $19.99 (opens in new tab).That's almost $30 off the typical $49.99 list price.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy