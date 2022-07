One of the Largest Grass Volleyball Tournaments in the Country. The Waupaca Boatride/US Open Grass Volleyball Tournament is held on the second Saturday of July each year in Oshkosh and has become one of the largest grass volleyball tournaments in the country. The tournament, which features men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions, has grown into a 4-day volleyball event, with a juniors clinic and other adult and juniors tournaments on the days before and after the main tournament.

