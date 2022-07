Riot Games is officially rolling out a new feature to combat toxicity and bad behavior in "Valorant," although the feature itself is a bit suspect in the eyes of some fans. With "Valorant" being a free-to-play online tactical shooter, it certainly has seen its fair share of toxicity from fans. According to fan polls, "Valorant" has even been considered as one of the most toxic games in the biz. Luckily for fans, Riot Games is also behind "League of Legends," and so it has a great deal of experience when it comes to keeping an eye on toxic gamers. In fact, Riot Games had previously revealed that it was going to start recording online voice chat to combat toxicity. Fans were not happy with the idea when it was first brought up last year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO