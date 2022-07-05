The Best Songs and Albums of 2022 (So Far)

“It’s not the plane, it’s the pilot,” says Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, a wryly self-reflexive line of dialogue reminding us that the one thing a star vehicle really needs is a star. But while Maverick is undeniably a “star text”—a movie contoured to the myth and mystique of Tom Cruise—it’s wrong to reduce director Joseph Kosinski to a wingman: His steady hand helps the film achieve liftoff. When looking at the best movies of 2022 so far—Maverick among them—the common denominator is keen, inventive directorial choices that either reconfigure conventional material in unpredictable ways, pare stories down to their essence, or show us things we haven’t seen before (and maybe aren’t sure we want to). A few movies on this list are holdovers from last year’s international festival circuit, but there’s also an encouragingly solid percentage here of multiplex-friendly titles—movies that don’t have to be sought out, so much as met and appreciated on their own populist terms.

