Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering says of the July 4th mass shooting in her Illinois town that her community is “sad and furious.” She adds regarding an assault weapons ban: "Let's be clear. It needs to be a national ban. There's nothing to stop anybody from going to Missouri or Indiana... picking up whatever they want and coming back into Illinois."July 7, 2022.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO