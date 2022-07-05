EMS Shortages Leave PA in Dire Need for Personnel

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania. So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO