Pennsylvania State

EMS Shortages Leave PA in Dire Need for Personnel

By Megan Solensky
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the EMS shortage continues to plague the country, Pennsylvania is in...

CBS Pittsburgh

The spotted lanternfly is destroying crops in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An invasive insect is destroying crops in nine states, including Pennsylvania.  So far, dozens of counties in the state have been impacted, and now there's one more added to the quarantine list.While minimal, state leaders say there have been sightings of the spotted lanternfly in the northeastern part of Washington County, which was recently added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine list.It's a bug that's hard to miss, with black spots on its wings and red markings when its wings are open. While it may be pretty to look at, state and local leaders say the spotted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New online therapy provider opens for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — A new telehealth option is available for Pennsylvanians dealing with mental health struggles. Eileen Hunt, a licensed counselor, started Maple Hill Counseling in May of this year. According to Maple Hill’s website, Hunt specializes in the treatment of adolescents and adults dealing with “anxiety, depression, stress management, adjustment, and relationship issues.” Maple...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Homepage, published by Hazelwood Initiative

Prioritizing the needs of Pennsylvanians

19th District State Rep. Aerion AbneyPhoto courtesy of Rep. Abney. By Pennsylvania 19th District State Representative, Aerion Abney. Welcome to the new 19th Legislative District. I am honored to serve as your new State Representative and be your champion in Harrisburg. I am in the process of getting my District Office staffed and will be making plans to begin remote office locations later this summer and into the fall. Stay tuned for further details about our remote office days and what days we’ll be in Hazelwood. In the interim, please visit my legislative website (https://pahouse.com/abney/) for frequent updates, and to sign up for my weekly e-newsletter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

eFoil riders make waves, but not wakes, on Pennsylvania waterways

PITTSBURGH ― The next time you're at a lake or large stream, don’t be surprised if you see people cruising above the surface of the water. Electric foil, or EFoil, boards look like surfboards but have an electric motor and two hydrofoil wings that can lift the rider out of the water. The rider manages speed and direction with a hand-held control.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing

Paul and Christine, of Montgomery County, know what it feels like to helplessly watch their child’s mental health deteriorate.  After two hospitalizations in 2020 and 2021 for mental health crises, their 30-year-old son stopped taking his medication and following other aspects of his treatment plan. He rarely leaves his room, doesn’t make eye contact and […] The post PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM

Pennsylvania state budget: Lawmakers believe deal is close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers believe a deal on the Pennsylvania state budget is close to completion after missing the June 30 deadline. Rep. Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia) says members are being told they are “very close” to coming to a final agreement. Isaacson says despite policy issues impeding the negotiations, priorities are being met for both sides.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marc Stier: We need a budget for all Pennsylvanians

It appears that state budget negotiations are continuing and we may have some announcement of a budget deal in the next day or so. The last few weeks of public debate in Harrisburg have been deeply revealing of the different approaches of the two parties. One of those parties has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Action on Pa. budget expected to begin on Thursday

Funding for Penn State, Pitt, Lincoln and Temple universities would remain at current levels for the coming academic year under budget legislation that passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Absent from the legislation that provides nearly $600 million to support those universities was any restriction on fetal tissue...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pa Gov race: Shapiro favored over Mastriano in 538 forecast model

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is favored to win the Pennsylvania Governor race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 Forecast Model. As of 1 p.m. on July 5, Shapiro is favored to win Pennsylvania’s election for Governor, defeating State Senator Doug Mastriano in 74% of models. The model found Shapiro would defeat Mastriano with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

