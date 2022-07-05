ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

One-Layer Makeup Is The New TikTok Beauty Trend That Can Save You Time Every Morning

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7TmI_0gV8Vug800
Shutterstock

If there’s one eternal struggle when it comes to summer makeup, it’s creating a long-lasting, buildup-free yet dewy foundation look that won’t clog your pores (or look like it’s clogging your pores in cakey sections) at the same time. As the weather gets warmer, rocking a healthy glow (and not in an oily way) can feel impossible after layering on various products, so we checked in with professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder to learn more about one genius beauty hack that is gaining increasing popularity on TikTok. Dubbed ‘one-layer’ makeup, this trend refers to exactly what it sounds like— applying several different products at once— in the efforts to keep a shine-free complexion while ultimately saving you time in your A.M. routine.

It WORKS! Plus it saves product & time #makeuphacks #makeuptechniques ♬ original sound – Makeup & beauty with Chloe

First Off, What Is The ‘One-Layer’ Trend?

While the words ‘one-layer makeup‘ have garnered millions of views when searched on TikTok as of late, the trend initially dates back to February 2022, when beauty influencer Chloe Morello was the first to attempt applying all of her cream products (concealer, blush, foundation, etc) all at once.

In a dot formation, she can be seen in her earliest vids adding each product and locking them in with a setting spray just before blending (and not after like you may usually do!) This technique aims to work together with the typically final misty tool to promote a glowy, healthy and dewy look while still providing ample coverage for imperfections.

“The one–layer trend allows for the even distribution of different types of color makeup textures on specific areas of the face based on need,” Winkenwerder explains. “So, if you own a certain type of makeup, like a pan or cream to powder finish or lighter texture makeup, you can wear them all to achieve a desired look without creating a look with many layers of makeup,” she adds. Producing a professional grade makeup finish is “simple and time-efficient” with one–layer,” Winkenwerder stresses.

@yannalinnaa I’m more than impressed! #makeup #beauty #makeuptutorial #makeupartist #onelayermakeup #makeupchallenge ♬ that way – Tate McRae

Why Is The One-Layer Technique So Popular?

When it comes to the one-layer technique’s allure, Winkenwerder says its popularity is amassing online for a reason— it can really work! This lightweight, glamorous appeal uses “multiple brushes to create desired makeup statements,” she says, so it’s imperative to “clean your brushes after each use to ensure perfect application each time.” As for other benefits from applying your makeup in a one-layer way, Winkenwerder says that “using one blending brush per applied makeup area creates a pure color enhancement statement.”

Once you develop your routine, she notes that this is “time-efficient if you’re schedule-driven.” One–layer makeup, she says, is also a “cost effective way to apply makeup” and “great way for cosmetic novices to learn how to apply makeup.” Lastly, Winkenwerder concludes, the “one–layer practice produces beautiful finishes,” so we think it’s def worth a try this summer!

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Morello
Person
Tate Mcrae
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Makeup Brush#Def
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Short Choppy Haircuts Women in Their 70s Can Pull-Off

Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Waterloo Journal

“You should always sleep alone”, Doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep and it warns about the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health

In a video, posted on his social media account, the doctor explains why couples should always sleep alone. The famous doctor says couples shouldn’t sleep next to each other in the same bed if they want to get a good night’s sleep. The medical professional also warns couples of the damaging effect sharing a bed can have on a person’s health. Couples, who have tried sleeping apart, told the doctor that it really did help their relationship survive. In the video, the doctor also explains that a lack of sleep can have a serious physical and psychological impact.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy