Grafton, WI

James (Jim) Glaser, 53

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames (Jim) Thomas Glaser, age 53 of Grafton, Wisconsin, lost his fight on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born on January 10, 1969. Parents: Martha and Charles Glaser. Jim was a man who cared for everyone before himself. He was filled with happiness spending time with Kristen Marie Glaser (Wife),...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Carolyn Jean Gibson

Carolyn Jean Gibson (nee Kappe), 92 of West Bend passed away Monday, July 5, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born March 27, 1930, in Beecher, Illinois, the daughter of the late Henry C. Kappe and Ella (nee Fiene) Kappe. Carolyn grew up in Beecher and graduated from Beecher Community High School in 1948. She graduated in 1951 from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, which is now part of Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, the hospital where she met her partner for life, Dr. Richard Davis “Dick” Gibson. The two were married on November 28, 1952, at St. Luke’s Evangelical & Reformed Church in Beecher, Illinois. After Dick’s internship and surgical training, they moved to West Bend in 1955 where she worked as an R.N. in her husband’s office and later at Cedar Lake Nursing Home. They shared 67 wonderful years together and raised four sons and one daughter.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Thomas ‘Tom’ J. Kiehl Sr.

Thomas ‘Tom’ J. Kiehl Sr. Thomas “Tom” J. Kiehl Sr. of Waukesha died on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home at age 83. He was born in Milwaukee on March 15, 1939, the son of Herbert and Regina (McCarthy) Kiehl. He was a graduate of Bay View High School and following graduation proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion DJ Martin Post 8, enjoyed fishing and bowling and could fix just about anything. Tom was known for his gift of storytelling and his great sense of humor.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Leland (Lee) Melville

Sept. 6, 1923 - June 30, 2022. Leland (Lee) Melville of Village of Waukesha passed away peacefully Thursday, June 30, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 98. He was born in Manitowoc on September 6, 1923, the son of David and Amanda (nee Schadeberg) Melville. Lee was raised...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard 'Dick' A. Hartling

May 15, 1949 - July 3, 2022. Richard 'Dick' A. Hartling of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 73. He was born in Colgate on May 15, 1949, the son of Edwin and Julia Hartling. On his 50th birthday, May...
WAUKESHA, WI
Grafton, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Grafton, WI
Obituaries
Greater Milwaukee Today

Isabelle “Izzy” Harriet Holtz (Ruege)

July 25, 1934 - July 1, 2022. Isabelle “Izzy” Harriet Holtz (Ruege), 87, of Mukwonago, was called to her heavenly home on July 1, 2022, at Birchrock Castle, Mukwonago. She was born on July 25, 1934, in Sussex, the daughter of Edward and Bertha Ruege. She was the youngest of four children.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lenus N. Seefeldt

May 16, 1961 - July 5, 2022. Lenus N. Seefeldt, 61, of Kewaskum, passed away on July 5, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville. Lenus was born on May 16, 1961, in West Bend, the son of the late Merlin and Judith (nee Larson) Seefeldt. Lenus loved NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner)

Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner) Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner), age 92, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Shorehaven Health Center. She was the beloved wife of Harvey A. Rupnow, who preceded her in death in 2013. She was the loving mother of Lu Ann Rupnow, Randy Rupnow and Melody (Tom) Augustin. Dear grandmother of Rachel, Sierra and Zachary Rupnow. Also survived by other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert “Bob” Williams Sr.

Robert “Bob” Williams Sr. Robert “Bob” Williams Sr. passed away on Thursday June 30, 2022, at the age of 67. Born in Waukesha to parents Warren and Gertrude Williams (nee Wolfe) on July 16, 1954. Proprietor of S/S Research, Inc. in Genesee, established in May 1977. He devoted many years to the surrounding community, working alongside law enforcement and first responders. He was a great contributor to his church and deemed an honorary firefighter of the North Prairie Fire Department. Bob loved classic cars, ATV riding, welding and Disney vacations with his family.
MUKWONAGO, WI
Sarah
James
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marjorie A. Beyer

Marjorie A. Beyer, nee Peotter, of Plainview, MN, formerly of Seymour and West Bend, was called home to heaven on Friday, December 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and a much shorter one with leukemia at the age of 88 years. Family and friends are invited to...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda Jane Partington Napolitano

Linda Jane Partington Napolitano of Oconomowoc died peacefully on June 26, 2022, after suffering from Alzheimer’s the last thirteen years. She was beloved wife of Umberto Napolitano, loving mother to Julia (Justin Phillips) and proud grandmother to Sofia, Kiara and Elena Phillips. She is further survived by her brother, Jay (Susan) Partington, and their children Anna (Levi), Pamela, and Michael (Megan). She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jane Partington.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert ‘Bob’ James Schairer Sr.

Robert ‘Bob’ James Schairer Sr. Robert “Bob” James Schairer Sr., 79, of Campbellsport, went home to his Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in West Bend on November 13, 1942, the son of John and Iremina (Linden) Schairer. On December...
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ann C. Martin, 93

Ann C. Martin of Mequon, and Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022 at the age of ninety-three. She was the loving and beloved wife of the late Honorable Roger F. Martin, for sixty years. She was loving mother of David “DJ” (Kim) Martin of Miromar Lakes, FL, Timothy J. Martin of Bellville, TX, Amy M. Martin of Scottsdale, AZ, and Geoffrey (Anne Swoboda) Martin of West Bend. She was proud grandmother of Christopher M. Martin of Milwaukee, Meghan K. Martin (Daniel) Held of Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth A. Martin (Justin) Racinowski of Fox Point, Kevin M. Martin of Santa Fe, NM, Abigail C. Martin (Nathan) Spannbauer of Glendale, Thomas J. Martin of Grafton, Emily M. Martin of Shorewood, and Margaret M. Martin of Duluth, MN. She was cherished great-grandmother of Isabella and Alexandria Martin, Everette Racinowski, Emmeline and Theodore Spannbauer. She is further survived by Deborah Dillon Martin of Milwaukee, Judy Malone of Houston, TX, Nicole Anderson Martin of Glenview, IL and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Louise Marie (Lynch) and James A. Curran.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Skate Milwaukee 2022

Figure skating’s prestigious United States Figure Skating Junior Team Cup is appearing at the Pettit National Ice Center on July 6th through July 10th. A large field of figure skaters will compete. They include a field of competitors on the threshold of World and Olympic competition. The Junior Team...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Historic Hotel Grafton sold to Cedarburg couple

GRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone. Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that he...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Strong celebrates the Fourth of July

WAUKESHA — Waukesha residents came together for the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Waukesha on Monday. The theme this year was "Waukesha Strong." The parade used a new, looping route this year, the same route used in the Memorial Day parade that started on the west end of Cutler Park, proceeded from Wisconsin Avenue to Main Street, then east on Main to North Barstow Street, south on Barstow to Wisconsin, west on Wisconsin and ending on the east end of Cutler Park.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New salon to be built in West Bend’s Barton area

WEST BEND — A new salon is all set to come to the Barton area of West Bend, as the Plan Commission of the city has approved the permit and site plan required for a vacant lot to be developed into the new business. The proposal for a new...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Roof of New Berlin sports complex collapses

NEW BERLIN — The OAW Indoor Sports Complex is closed indefinitely after the roof in the southwest part of the building collapsed during a heavy rainstorm at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a post on the sports complex’s Facebook page: “Unfortunately, due to the storms we have...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Five O’s contending again

OCONOMOWOC — It’s been many years — far too many for local fans — since the Oconomowoc Five O’s have been competitive in the prestigious Land O’ Lakes Baseball League. One of the most successful and storied franchises in LOL history, Oconomowoc last won...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fullhart competes at nationals once again

West Bend resident Jen Fullhart found herself once again competing at the USA Weightlifting Nationals at Las Vegas this past weekend “I have been fortunate enough to qualify and compete the last four years,” she said. Fullhart competed in the snatch event and the clean and jerk event...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Cedarburg business aims at cultivating joy

CEDARBURG — A new social house and mercantile has moved into downtown Cedarburg. Enjoy yourself at Art of Joy, W63N664 Washington Ave., a family-friendly outdoor cocktail and beer garden located right along Cedar Creek. The new business is run by Cedarburg residents Stephanie Hayes, the former Cedarburg Cultural Center...
CEDARBURG, WI

