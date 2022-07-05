ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Body found in retention pond in Sanford, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating after they said a body of a...

www.fox35orlando.com

SCDNReports

UPDATE: Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida Hospital

Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida HospitalSCDN Graphics Department. On July 5, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital at 9400 Turkey Lake Road regarding a shooting victim. Deputies learned the deceased male victim, John-John Villafane (DOB: 9/29/68), had been the passenger in a blue sedan on I-4 Eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528, when the driver says someone in another vehicle shot at them following an altercation. The driver took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing endangered Clermont teen found, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont police say a missing 16-year-old who was considered endangered has been found. Police said Gabriel Antonio Betancourt was last seen around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday at Hillside Villa Apartments. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info after chaos erupts at Lake Eola | Midwest...
CLERMONT, FL
Sanford, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect, vehicle description released after man shot, killed on I-4 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released new information after a man was shot and killed while riding in a car on I-4 in Orlando on Tuesday night. Deputies said John Villafane, 53, was the passenger of a Toyota Corolla heading eastbound on I-4 around 7 p.m. on July 5, near Osceola Parkway and State Road 528. They said Villafane and the driver were stuck in traffic when they got into some kind of altercation with another vehicle and someone shot and killed Villafane.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Friends remember victim of deadly I-4 shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friends of a man killed in a shooting incident along Interstate 4 spoke out for the first time. Their longtime friend, John Villafane, 53, was the passenger in a car when he was shot on I-4 Tuesday night. His friends told FOX 35 News that they were supposed to see John on the Fourth of July. They didn’t know that was the last time they would hear from him.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Apopka officer arrested for DUI while in marked patrol car

EUSTIS, Fla. — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI. According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence. The officer, identified...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: Man shot, killed on I-4 following altercation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man following an altercation on Interstate 4 in Orange County Tuesday evening. According to a Crimeline news release, the shooting happened between 6:45 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on I-4 eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Worker dies after fall from roof of Orlando-area apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) said a man died after he fell from the roof of an apartment complex Tuesday morning. In a statement, OCSO said the man, who was in his 30s, was working on the roof at the ARIUM Greenview apartments shortly before noon when he fell. The complex is located off of Winter Garden Vineland Road in southwest Orange County. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bodycam shows arrest of Apopka officer accused of DUI in patrol car

EUSTIS, Fla. - New body camera video shows the moment an Apopka police officer was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence in a marked patrol vehicle while wearing his uniform. The Lake County Sheriff's office says a Eustis police officer pulled over Apopka police Officer Oscar Mayorga on Monday...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Clermont police search for missing 15-year-old boy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clermont Police Department said Wednesday its officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post, police are searching for Phoenix Maximus Benton, who was last seen Tuesday on Osceola Street in Clermont. [TRENDING: Orlando police release new video, seek info...

