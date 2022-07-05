Body found in retention pond in Sanford, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released new information after a man was shot and killed while riding in a car on I-4 in Orlando on Tuesday night. Deputies said John Villafane, 53, was the passenger of a Toyota Corolla heading eastbound on I-4 around 7 p.m. on July 5, near Osceola Parkway and State Road 528. They said Villafane and the driver were stuck in traffic when they got into some kind of altercation with another vehicle and someone shot and killed Villafane.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO