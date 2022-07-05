ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County kidnapping suspect captured in Kentucky

By Monica Nakashima
 5 days ago

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE: Tony Lamar White has been captured in Richmond, KY by Highway Patrol Officers, according to a Facebook post from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the arrest are not yet known.

ORIGINAL: Kidnapping suspect wanted in Calhoun County.

Officials: Two in custody after standoff in New Hope

A suspect is wanted in connection to a kidnapping attempt Monday afternoon.

Tony Lamar White, 47, was last seen on foot in the area of 4th Street in Anniston. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies and teams are on the lookout for him.

Around 1:20 p.m. Monday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding the disappearance of Betty Cobb, 75, who was reported missing by her family.

Upon arrival, Calhoun County Deputies found recently purchased groceries and personal items in the road in front of her home. They had searched the house and immediate property, but were unable to locate her and called for assistance.

13 guitars stolen from legendary Huntsville music shop

As the investigation continued, video obtained from local stores Cobb had visited led officers to investigate several different vehicles. Key information led investigators to believe that White is the suspect.

When officers arrived at White’s residence on South Wilmer St., they discovered Cobb in a closet bound by duct tape. White was not present in the residence and is believed to have fled the area, possibly driving a silver Chrysler 300 with the tag number 11JA702.

Cobb was evaluated by EMS on scene and transferred to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

White has multiple warrants out for his arrest and is considered a dangerous person. If you see him or the vehicle matching the description, call 911 immediately.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

