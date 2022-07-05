ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

St Johnstone sign experienced forward Jamie Murphy on one-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Former Rangers and Motherwell forward Jamie Murphy is “itching” to get started after signing for St Johnstone.

The former Sheffield United and Brighton player has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

Callum Davidson has taken the experienced frontman to Perth after he left Hibernian at the end of last season following a loan spell with Mansfield.

The wide player, who has scored more than 100 goals in his career, said on the Saints website: “The manager has been in touch for a few weeks now, I’ve been doing my own running since the end of last season hoping this opportunity would come about.

“My agent and myself have been itching at the bit to get the deal over the line and we’re very happy to have the contract signed.

“I come in with a lot of experience so hopefully that will help add to the squad.

“I’ve played a lot of football and scored a few goals along the way so hopefully I can keep adding to that during my time here in Perth.”

Related
newschain

Rangers nearing deal for Antonio Colak, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed Rangers are “very close” to signing Antonio Colak from PAOK as they get ready to lose Joe Aribo to Southampton. The Light Blues are ready to bring the 28-year-old Croatia international, who scored a double at Ibrox last August to knock Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers as loan club Malmo won 4-2 on aggregate, to Glasgow for a reported fee of £1.8million.
Antonio Colak relishing playing in front of Rangers fans again

Antonio Colak looked forward to playing in front of Rangers fans again after joining the Light Blues from PAOK on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old Croatia international scored a double at Ibrox last August to knock the Gers out of the Champions League qualifiers as loan club Malmo went through on a 4-2 aggregate win.
