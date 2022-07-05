ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Heat wave setting up for rest of work week

By Brad Haworth
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a typically hot fourth of July Monday, despite an afternoon thundershower that provided some much need rain, but the thermometer looks to rise even more for the rest of the work week. Highs are forecasted to be in the triple digits...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Dangerous heat and humidity this week in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will cause Heat Index readings to climb to the danger category each afternoon and evening this week across Arkansas. If you are working or playing outside, especially in the hottest part of the day, you will need...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas' hot, dry weather is impacting agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are officially in normal conditions on the drought monitor. But that could change. The last measurable rain fell in Fayetteville on June 6, according to the Washington County Agriculture Department. Since then, hot and dry weather has dominated the entire region and there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
City
Mountain Home, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It just keeps getting hotter

Dangerous heat today. Temperatures will get close to 100 this afternoon with heat indices over 105°. So, like yesterday, there will be a Heat Advisory again from Noon-8 PM. We’ll likely have a heat advisory all week long. Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s and low 80s...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas burn bans spreading like wildfire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The scorching temperatures coupled with wind and little rain have prompted almost every county in north-central Arkansas to issue burn bans. Zero counties had burn bans in place on July 4, but only two days later on the sixth, there were 25. Additionally, over half of the state is under moderate wildfire danger.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Heat dome returns to Arkansas: How long will it stick around?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a brief break from the extreme heat, Arkansas is back under the heat dome. A heat dome is essentially like a convective oven over an area. In scientific terms, a heat dome is when a strong area of high pressure combines with the influence of La Niña. This creates an area of extreme heat trapped under the area of high pressure, making it a dome of heat.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Widespread 100s arrive Tuesday!

TONIGHT: The scattered showers and thunderstorms that popped up this afternoon will be gone by this evening, so all firework shows should be good to go! The temperature will still be in the upper 80s around sunset and near 80° by midnight. Winds will be light out of the south and become calm by the morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Heat Indices#Excessive Heat Warning#Classic Hits
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Independence Day! It Is Hot!

Happy 4th of July! In typical fashion it will be a hot day in Arkansas on our country’s 246th birthday. At Noon, we already have low 90s and heat index values close to 105°. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. A spot or two in West Arkansas may reach 100° today.
nomadlawyer.org

Mountain Home: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Mountain Home, Arkansas

Mountain Home, Arkansas, is the county seat of Baxter County. This small town is situated in the southern Ozark Mountains near the northern border with Missouri. The population of Mountain Home was 12,448 at the 2010 census. For those who are new to the area, here are some tips for making the most of your trip. After reading this, you’ll be better equipped to find the perfect home in Mountain Home. Read on to find out more about the city!
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas farmers experiencing bollworm explosion

The numbers of a common, damaging pest in Arkansas row crops have surged in the last several weeks. Bollworms, a moth caterpillar, are typically found in cotton, soybean and corn crops. The insect emerges as a moth in mid-May and then spreads its larva onto crops, according to farmprogress.com. Hungry bollworms can damage soybean pods, corn ears and cotton bolls and squares.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTLO

Area cooling centers to help residents beat the heat

To help beat the intense heat, several cooling centers have been made available to area residents. In Mountain Home residents can go to the Real Life Church Reach Center at 1326 Rossi Road between the hours of 10 in the morning until 6 in the evening Monday through Friday. The Reach Center has lunch, snacks, showers and laundry machines available. For questions about the Reach Center call (870)706-9992.
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arkansas Outside

Our Readers Name Their Top 6 Arkansas Lakes

There are over 2400 lakes in The Natural State over 5 acres in size. Last month we asked our readers to name their favorite lakes as they head out into the summer heat. Arkansas lakes are known for their beautiful, clean water, many of these lakes are among the clearest in the county. The lakes offer almost every water sport imaginable, boating and fishing, waterskiing, paddling, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

UPDATE: Boat motor explosion started fire at Tracy Ferry Marina

More details have been released about what caused a fire Sunday night that damaged approximately 26 boats and a dock at Tracy Ferry Marina on Norfork Lake. According to the incident report, the boat owner told Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies as he and his family were getting the running lights connected and working on the boat, the motor was running when it suddenly exploded and burst into flames.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
agfc.com

Arkansas invasive carp team getting foothold despite fickle river conditions

HAZEN — Swollen rivers in central and east Arkansas may have slowed the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s new carp control team from reaching their potential so far this year, but they haven’t stopped their drive. Since October, two AGFC netting crews have been on the water every day conditions would allow, and have pulled nearly 41,000 pounds of invasive carp from the White and Arkansas rivers.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Ronald William Deardoff, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Ronald William Deardoff of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 2, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. He was born May 1, 1938, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of William and Grace Deardoff. He married Gerri Settle on October 11, 1958, in Rock Island, Illinois. Ron lived in Mountain Home since moving from Rock Island, Illinois, in 1962. He worked and owned Midland Marine. He was a founding member of the Norfork Bass Club, Winter Bass-O-Thon, Twin Lakes Bass Club and was a co-founder of the Funtastic Big Bass Tournament. He was also a founding member of the Sportsman’s Club and was responsible for the brush cover and courtesy docks. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy