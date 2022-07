Summer in Texas means you better have a pool (or lake) nearby or you just might not survive the brutal heat we're accustomed to. Whether you take a dip to cool off or merely for exercise, you need to visit Balmorhea State Park (close to Big Bend) to check out the Largest Swimming Pool in Texas. It's also the largest freshwater pool in the United States and the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO