DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another hot and humid day as most locations reach the mid 90s. When factoring in the high dewpoints and humidity values we’re going to see, it’s going to feel even hotter than that, as heat index values are expected to soar into the upper 90s and possibly lower triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you have any outdoor plans! Rain chances will be pretty slim, with only an isolated shower or two possible at best during the afternoon.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO