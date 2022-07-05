Red Wings fail to spark in Fourth of July contest against Lehigh Valley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/MILB) — The Red Wings dropped their Fourth of July contest against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 5-1 in the first game of the series.

LHP Carson Teel got his second start of the season for Rochester, giving up three hits and a run through four innings of work.

The Red Wings scored first in the second on an RBI single from 2B Jake Noll that scored LF Josh Palacios, but Lehigh Valley tied it up in the third and pulled away in a four-run sixth inning that put them ahead 5-1. Palacios singled in the second to extend his on-base streak to 14 straight games, plus he stole a base that pushes his season total to 16.

Wings RHP Jefry Rodriguez allowed four of Lehigh Valley’s five runs on an RBI double from Daniel Robertson and an RBI single from Ali Castillo. Robertson was the player of the game, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and a pair of runs scored.

n the final game of his 12-year career, Iron Pigs RHP Aaron Barrett held Rochester hitless and scoreless through one inning.

The Wings’ loss drops their season record to 41-38, and they remain in sixth place in the International League.

The Red Wings will enjoy a day of rest on Tuesday before sending RHP Cade Cavalli to the mound in Wednesday’s 7:05 p.m. game at Coca-Cola Park.

