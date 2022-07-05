Barn catches fire in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko was arrested Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting. Frenchko was escorted out of the public meeting by deputies during discussions after the clerk read a letter from Sheriff Paul Monroe asking Frenchko to apologize for reading a letter from an inmate’s mother during a meeting last month. The letter claimed that an inmate was denied medical attention at the jail, allegations that Monroe says are false.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO