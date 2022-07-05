Barn catches fire in Trumbull County

Imprecise directions forced Youngstown Police, Firefighters, and an ambulance crew to search for two traffic accidents late Thursday morning. A 9-1-1 caller reported that a van had overturned along northbound Interstate 680 at around 10:50 a.m. After looking for the crash, EMT's said they found the accident along the Himrod...
Police say charges are waiting for a Columbus area man accused of leading them on a high-speed chase that started at an Austintown truck stop and ended near Columbiana with his car running on bare rims. Area police received word late Wednesday that a man was coming from Plain City,...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man leading police on a chase early Thursday drove about a quarter of a mile on railroad tracks in an effort to get away. Sean Queener, 51, of Northwest Boulevard, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Niles that has had break-in issues in the past caught fire Monday evening. The fire happened just before 5 p.m. at the former Genesis Christian Community Center on West Church Street in Niles. It was mainly contained to the first floor, with...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko was arrested Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting. Frenchko was escorted out of the public meeting by deputies during discussions after the clerk read a letter from Sheriff Paul Monroe asking Frenchko to apologize for reading a letter from an inmate’s mother during a meeting last month. The letter claimed that an inmate was denied medical attention at the jail, allegations that Monroe says are false.
Three people are being held in the Mahoning County jail, accused of breaking into one of the abandoned Sheet and Tube company homes on Robinson Road. Investigating a report of a possible trespasser late Tuesday, officers say they spotted 39-year-old Rebecca Heatherly through the second-floor window of a home. Police...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the county coroner’s office continue investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old boy over the weekend. A coroner’s investigator says little Malakhi Williams was on a tricycle on Second Street when he was run down by an SUV apparently backing up from his driveway.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Youngstown Sunday night. The house is on the 900 block of W. Laclede Street. The call came in around 11:45 p.m. Youngstown Fire Department and AMR were on the scene.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman said twin sisters assaulted her while at a gas station on July 4. Police responded to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a woman who said she had been assaulted. The 20-year-old woman said she was in the Gas Land on N. Park...
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- An 11-year-old and 12-year-old were both charged in a vandalism and arson spree in Niles over the weekend. Officers were called to 102 Water Street where Niles school busses were parked. Police said a dumpster at the Niles City Schools bus garage was the scene of the first fire Saturday night. It was dangerously close to a fuel storage tank.
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were led on a chase Wednesday night, where speeds reached 105 mph before it ended on Route 11 at the Columbiana exit. Officers from Austintown were advised around 11:30 p.m. that a Plain City, Ohio man had a gun around his neck and was threatening suicide by cop.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed during a shooting in the parking lot of an event center in Youngstown. Marquan White, 25, was shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center, located at 914 E. Midlothian Blvd., according to the coroner.
Niles police are investigating a number of reports of arson and vandalism. According to the reports, the incidents happened between July 2nd and 4th at multiple locations in the city. The first incident happened on July 2nd around 10 p.m. at the Niles Schools bus garage on Water Street. A...
A Hubbard road near State Route 616 was closed after a crash occurring late Monday afternoon. McKinley Road in Hubbard is down to one lane of traffic after a rollover crash that happened just before 5:00 p.m. OSP troopers on scene tell 21 News one person was taken to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested last week for a February murder on the West Side waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court. Robert Weaver, 37, had a charge of aggravated murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo. Weaver is accused...
A Girard man will serve 4 to 6 years behind bars after a woman accused him of entering her home, taking a gun, and threatening to shoot her. Police say that a woman was in her basement when a man entered the home unannounced, and began looking for a gun that he claimed was his.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a recent bust that resulted in several unusual seizures. Deputies, police, and other task force members executed a search warrant for drug violations on Tuesday at a 2nd Avenue home in Mogadore. The sheriff’s office said two...
AKRON, Ohio — The attorney representing Jayland Walker's family issued a statement Wednesday clarifying a previous comment about the gun found in Walker's car made during a news conference that followed the release of body camera footage showing Walker shot by Akron police. On Sunday, attorney Bobby DiCello told...
