Trumbull County, OH

Barn catches fire in Trumbull County

By Johnny Chechitelli
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN)- A barn in Bazetta Township went up in flames...

www.wytv.com

WYTV.com

Man arrested after Youngstown police chase on railroad tracks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man leading police on a chase early Thursday drove about a quarter of a mile on railroad tracks in an effort to get away. Sean Queener, 51, of Northwest Boulevard, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Niles building previously broken into catches fire

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Niles that has had break-in issues in the past caught fire Monday evening. The fire happened just before 5 p.m. at the former Genesis Christian Community Center on West Church Street in Niles. It was mainly contained to the first floor, with...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Commissioner Niki Frenchko arrested at meeting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko was arrested Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting. Frenchko was escorted out of the public meeting by deputies during discussions after the clerk read a letter from Sheriff Paul Monroe asking Frenchko to apologize for reading a letter from an inmate’s mother during a meeting last month. The letter claimed that an inmate was denied medical attention at the jail, allegations that Monroe says are false.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Trio arrested in historic Sheet and Tube company home

Three people are being held in the Mahoning County jail, accused of breaking into one of the abandoned Sheet and Tube company homes on Robinson Road. Investigating a report of a possible trespasser late Tuesday, officers say they spotted 39-year-old Rebecca Heatherly through the second-floor window of a home. Police...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Crews respond to house fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Youngstown Sunday night. The house is on the 900 block of W. Laclede Street. The call came in around 11:45 p.m. Youngstown Fire Department and AMR were on the scene.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Woman says twin sisters attacked her at Warren gas station

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman said twin sisters assaulted her while at a gas station on July 4. Police responded to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a woman who said she had been assaulted. The 20-year-old woman said she was in the Gas Land on N. Park...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

2 charged in vandalism of school busses, arson

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- An 11-year-old and 12-year-old were both charged in a vandalism and arson spree in Niles over the weekend. Officers were called to 102 Water Street where Niles school busses were parked. Police said a dumpster at the Niles City Schools bus garage was the scene of the first fire Saturday night. It was dangerously close to a fuel storage tank.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies man killed outside Youngstown nightspot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed during a shooting in the parking lot of an event center in Youngstown. Marquan White, 25, was shot around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center, located at 914 E. Midlothian Blvd., according to the coroner.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Juveniles arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires in Niles

Niles police are investigating a number of reports of arson and vandalism. According to the reports, the incidents happened between July 2nd and 4th at multiple locations in the city. The first incident happened on July 2nd around 10 p.m. at the Niles Schools bus garage on Water Street. A...
WFMJ.com

One hospitalized after rollover crash in Hubbard

A Hubbard road near State Route 616 was closed after a crash occurring late Monday afternoon. McKinley Road in Hubbard is down to one lane of traffic after a rollover crash that happened just before 5:00 p.m. OSP troopers on scene tell 21 News one person was taken to the...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown murder suspect bound over to grand jury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested last week for a February murder on the West Side waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court. Robert Weaver, 37, had a charge of aggravated murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo. Weaver is accused...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Girard man sentenced after entering home, threatening woman with gun

A Girard man will serve 4 to 6 years behind bars after a woman accused him of entering her home, taking a gun, and threatening to shoot her. Police say that a woman was in her basement when a man entered the home unannounced, and began looking for a gun that he claimed was his.
GIRARD, OH

