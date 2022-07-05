ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogabi travel guitar from $599

By Julian Horsey
 2 days ago
Guitarists looking for a convenient way to enjoy playing wherever they may be, might be interested in the Mogabi travel guitar which has already raised over $500,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers this year. The smart guitar has been specifically designed to be easily transported and features both a round and...

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL
Nixiea Nixie tube watch from $99

Zonis has created a unique timepiece which it has launched via Kickstarter combining both modern styling and retro technology together to create the Nixiea. The Nixie tube watch is fitted with IN-16 Nixie tubes and features a smart tilt to wake mechanism and QI wireless charging as well as being IP67 waterproof. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $99 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).
LIFESTYLE
SuperRare and Gucci Drop Second NFT Collaboration

NFT marketplace SuperRare is dropping its latest collaboration with Gucci titled “The Next 100 Years of Gucci,” which honors the brand’s colorful heritage. The curated art marketplace recently teamed up with Gucci to launch the luxury house’s first experimental online space called Vault Art Space. The latest drop — the second of three — will be showcased and auctioned directly on the Vault website.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Travel Guitar#Guitarist
New Steam Deck dock and accessories from JSAUX

Those of you lucky enough to own a Valve handheld games console may be interested in new Steam Deck dock and accessories launched by JSAUX this week. The Docking Station for Steam Deck is priced at $39.99 and the company also offers an Upgraded Docking Station for Steam Deck priced at $49.99 together with other accessories including kickstand, protective cases, carrying cases, screen protectors and more. The Steam Deck features 3 x USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet and will start shipping in a few days time on July 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Venezia F.C Makes Its Stamp on Luxury Fashion With New 2022/23 Home Kit

Known for consistently bringing its Italian finesse into its football kits over the past years, Venice-born side Venezia F.C. is now turning its head further into the luxury fashion world with its new home jersey for the 2022/23 Serie B season. Working in collaboration with design studio Bureau Borsche –...
APPAREL
ElegaBand multi-functional smart watch band

If you are in the market for a new smart watch band that allows you to wear your digital device in a number of different ways you may be interested in the ElegaBand. A multi-functional watch band designed by the engineers at SmartlyHub based in Vancouver, Canada. The smart watch band is available via Indiegogo Indemand.
RETAIL
Come Song hearing amplifier from $129

If you or someone in your family requires help to hear the world around them without expensive subscription charges, you may be interested in the Come Song hearing amplifier. Designed to provide high quality sound and complete with its own phone companion application the hearing aid has been designed for adults and seniors. Using Bluetooth connectivity the hearing aid features multi-connections and automatic noise reduction.
ELECTRONICS
ROA Returns With Fresh Outdoor Heat for Spring/Summer 2023

Continuing to explicitly reference the latest innovations from the world of technical outdoor gear, ROA has followed up its debut apparel collection with a new line for Spring/Summer 2023. Taking its name from a hiking spot in the Dolomites called Forcella della Roa, ROA is steadily becoming one of the...
APPAREL
Cyberpunk MiniAlley futuristic bookshelf insert

Techarge based in the United States has created a unique Cyberpunk MiniAlley designed to slot in between your books. The bookshelf insert features a futuristic handmade diorama finished with beautiful neon lighting. The scene is customizable and arrives fully assembled and is laser cut from high quality Maplewood and handmade.
RETAIL
The Conran Shop Fuses Versatility and Modernity for FW22

London-born contemporary home goods store, The Conran Shop, has unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 collection that incorporates worldly design notes. The latest furniture collection features a wide array of pieces due to its blend of worldwide exclusive and local furniture classics. Pieces in the collection include Pierre Paulin’s signature Groovy Chairs, Lucy Kurrein’s Bibendum Sofa, Huw Evan’s Iris Seating, Patricia Urquiola’s Simoon table and desk series, Gareth Neal’s British oak and American walnut tables and more. A highlight of the furniture offerings is Pierre Paulin’s signature Groovy Chairs which come in yellow, green, white and pink with wool upholstery.
INTERIOR DESIGN
This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

Classical music theory has never been easier, with this beauty pinned to your wall. Tone Deaf Comics is always good for education and entertainment in equal measure. And we just spotted this quite wonderful cheat poster which definitely deserves a share. Inversions, modes, cycles of fifths – everything that is...
MUSIC
Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli Opens at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs

The line between what is fashion and what is art has always been blurry, whether you're referencing Salvador Dali's jewelry, or taking in the red carpet at the Met Gala. In 2022 we are comfortable with designers and/or artists whose work exists happily undefined somewhere amid these categories. When Elsa Schiaparelli was creating her work in the early twentieth century, she was distinctly ahead of her time. Free from the confines of high society, Schiaparelli worked alongside the Parisian avant-garde to create garments that pushed the boundary of what is a piece of clothing to what is a wearable work of art. Fittingly, Paris Couture Week for Fall/Winter 2023 is kicking off with new exhibit of the avant garde couturier's oeuvre. From July 6th, 2022, to January 22nd, 2023, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris invites visitors to explore Schiaparelli’s work with Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli.
VISUAL ART
Americano

The Talented Mr. Ripley, right? Think of the Americano like the first half of that movie, in cocktail form. It's sunny, you're in Italy, it's 3 in the afternoon, and you have nowhere to be. Freddie Miles has one in the cup holder of his Alfa Romeo. Ingredients. 1. ½...
FOOD & DRINKS
How to warm up in three vocal styles

An article in the Smithsonian magazine compares pre-performance exercises in western opera, Chinese opera and Carnatic singing.
MUSIC
