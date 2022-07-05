Mogabi travel guitar from $599

The line between what is fashion and what is art has always been blurry, whether you're referencing Salvador Dali's jewelry, or taking in the red carpet at the Met Gala. In 2022 we are comfortable with designers and/or artists whose work exists happily undefined somewhere amid these categories. When Elsa Schiaparelli was creating her work in the early twentieth century, she was distinctly ahead of her time. Free from the confines of high society, Schiaparelli worked alongside the Parisian avant-garde to create garments that pushed the boundary of what is a piece of clothing to what is a wearable work of art. Fittingly, Paris Couture Week for Fall/Winter 2023 is kicking off with new exhibit of the avant garde couturier's oeuvre. From July 6th, 2022, to January 22nd, 2023, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris invites visitors to explore Schiaparelli’s work with Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO