Fewer Americans consider COVID-19 to be a major threat to public health even as hospitalizations and infections are elevated, according to a new poll. From January to May, the percentage of Americans who consider COVID-19 to be a major threat dropped from 57% to 41%, according to the survey from Pew Research Center. Both the percentages of people who consider it to be a minor threat or not a threat at all to public health increased over the same period.

