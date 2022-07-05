ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner's wife calls for White House to do more to free WNBA star held in Russia

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball star Brittney Griner sent a letter to President Biden, after 138...

Comments / 18

Bill Bittner
4d ago

she is an international drug smuggler and she is not a role model or hero. she is not worth trading for another world criminal. check back on her in 10 years. America doesn't want her back.

Reply(2)
14
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
The Spun

Brittney Griner Reveals What Happened At Russian Airport

With Brittney Griner pleading guilty to drug charges in Russia, new details on what happened leading to her arrest have been revealed. Appearing in court this week, Griner pleaded guilty to bringing hashish oil into Russia. She asked the judge for mercy and said that she had done so inadvertently.
BBC

Brittney Griner: Basketball star's wife calls on US to secure her release

The wife of a US basketball player detained in Russia has called on President Joe Biden to do "whatever is necessary" to secure her release. Cherelle Griner told a rally organised by her wife's team, Phoenix Mercury, that she feared she was not going to get justice from Russian officials.
The Spun

Look: Courtroom Photo Of Brittney Griner Is Going Viral

WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the courtroom this Thursday. While there's no official update on her trial at the moment, the All-Star made a statement by walking in with a powerful image in her hand. Griner walked into a Moscow courtroom this Thursday morning with a photo of her...
TIME

Where Brittney Griner's Case Goes From Here, and What It Will Take to Bring Her Home

Brittney Griner and her family have ratcheted up the pressure on the U.S. government to free her from wrongful detention in Russia. And though the WNBA star has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Moscow court, the early results are encouraging. President Biden has responded. A deal with Russia to bring Griner home—which includes a potential “prisoner swap” between the two countries—remains in play.
NBC News

President Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wife

President Biden and Vice President Harris called WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle today promising all possible assistance to bring Brittney home. The call comes on the heels of Griner sending the president a handwritten letter from jail in Russia. July 6, 2022.
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

How Megan Rapinoe honored Brittney Griner at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony

Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe honored Brittney Griner while receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom hours after the Phoenix Mercury player reportedly pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia. Though Rapinoe's nod to Griner during the ceremony was subtle, with "BG" among other initials stitched on her suit with...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Ogwumike, WNBA continue push for Brittney Griner's release

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner is “the fun aunt,” according to Nneka Ogwumike. She is resilient and kind, Ogwumike said. A fellow daughter of Texas, and Ogwumike's father's favorite player. Speaking Friday ahead of the WNBA's All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner's humanity than...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Brittney Griner Guilty News

After several months of being held in Russia on drug charges, WNBA star Brittney Griner has apparently decided to forego a trial. On Thursday, Griner pleaded guilty in Russian court. She faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing. During her guilty plea, Griner stated that she did not...
NBA
The Independent

Brittney Griner could face 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs charges

WNBA star Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to ten years in prison. The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibilities of being released. “I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Ms Griner said in English. Her words were translated into Russian for the court, Reuters reported. “I’d like to give my...
NBA
