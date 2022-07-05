Gunshots Early Tuesday Morning

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Three people have been arrested after a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills bound for a residence in St. Cloud was intercepted.According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Minneapolis airport police intercepted the parcel, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a 33-year-old for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. During the raid, officers also found a "large amount" of marijuana and arrested a 43-year-old for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.While at the residence, officers learned that a 31-year-old man had ordered the shipment. He also had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a shooting on May 21.The man was arrested at a convenience store in St. Cloud on June 17. He is in Stearns County Jail for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO