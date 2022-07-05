ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

10 Amazing Summer Swimming Spots in Western Massachusetts

By Marjo
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is in full swing and Massachusetts residents are feeling the heat!. With the Independence holiday weekend behind us, folks who live in Massachusetts are heading into the hottest, most humid weeks of the year and temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s and it's off the races from...

live959.com

Comments / 0

Related
Live 95.9

Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)

One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Great Idea! Pittsfield’s Summer Playground Program Returns

Do you know what's a great idea, Berkshire County residents? Getting your kids out on the playground. And summertime is the perfect time for some playground fun especially if there are lots of other youngsters around. Playgrounds within our community give children the chance to meet other kids around the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
Live 95.9

There Have Been Numerous Wild Turkey Sightings In The Berkshires

If you recall, we have written numerous articles on bear sightings in the Berkshires and our tri-state region but did you know another type of "feathered fowl" has been spotted in various locations and they could also pose a problem. We are referring to wild turkeys as the population has been massive in nature as reports indicate they have been roaming in the majority of western Massachusetts and throughout the central, northeastern and southeastern parts of the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Did MA Residents Really Experience ‘Clown Fever’ in the Early ’80s?

We all fear something. Whether it's heights, snakes, bugs, etc. there's something out there that we just want to stay as far away from as possible. For many people, their fear is of clowns. Movies like "It" and "Poltergeist" don't help either. Part of the fear of clowns could stem from the clown legend that plagued Massachusetts, particularly the greater Boston area back in the spring of 1981.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Swimming Pool#Summer Heat#Cardiovascular Fitness#Better Health
Live 95.9

10 Mind-Blowing Guinness Records That Were Set or Broken in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for some pretty remarkable things. From historical landmarks to championship sports teams and stunning landscapes that only New England could offer. Besides the obvious, there are a few lesser-known accomplishments that have put Massachusetts on the map and in the book, the Guinness Book of World Records that is. Some amazing records have been set or broken by some extraordinary Massachusetts residents that have made their way in the hall of fame of world records.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Not So New Scam Could Hit Berkshire County Business Owners

There's a scam going around that generally affects small businesses. It's one you may be familiar with, as it's definitely not new. The scam tries to take advantage of your vanity, and I can tell you for a fact that I get hit up with this one all the time in regards to my voiceover business. If you're a small business owner, you have probably also had this scam attempted on you.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

8-year-old girl from Massachusetts in running for golf world championship

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Golf is a game of patience. Typically, that's in short supply with an 8-year-old, but Reese Hunsinger is not your typical kid. The girl from Somerset, Massachusetts, does enjoy arts and crafts, watching television, and playing with her friends, but she says playing golf is her favorite thing to do in the entire world.
SOMERSET, MA
Live 95.9

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
american-rails.com

Massachusetts Scenic Train Rides

Massachusetts is regarded as the birthplace of American railroading when the Granite Railway entered service during the mid-1820's. Despite ranking 44th in total land area (10,554 square miles) the Bay State was once home to several railroads, thanks its location within the heavily industrialized Northeast. At its peak there more...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy