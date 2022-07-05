Valerie Mallia Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Venice, Florida, Office

The Ritz-Carlton Residences are swiftly rising on Bayshore Boulevard. Premier real estate developer Related Group (Related) has officially launched sales for the second phase of the highly successful condominium development. These lush and luxe residences have the best waterfront location within walking distance of region’s picturesque Bayshore Drive. The second tower continues to elevate the region’s luxury market, offering bespoke Ritz-Carlton amenities and service, architecture by the renowned Arquitectonica, and interiors by the award-winning Meyer Davis. Sales are now underway, with a selection of 94 residences and 6 villas, starting at $1.5 million.
