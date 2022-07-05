Valerie Mallia Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Venice, Florida, Office

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.

