Venice, FL

Valerie Mallia Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Venice, Florida, Office

Tampa Bay News Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, FL – Realtor Valerie Mallia has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a member of Lisa Zambuto’s Alpha Team in the Venice, Florida, office. Mallia has extensive customer service experience in a variety of fields, including...

College combats nursing shortage with new Sarasota campus

The Arizona College of Nursing isn’t sitting idly by as the registered nurse vacancy rate climbs. Instead, it’s adding locations like the new campus in Sarasota. A report released last year by the Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida estimates that the state of Florida will encounter a shortage of 59,100 nurses by 2035. As of the report’s publication date, the state’s RN vacancy rate was at 11%.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Former radio personality killed in industrial accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Southwest Florida radio personality was killed Tuesday in an industrial accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Lee Firestone, who was known to 96k-Rock listeners as Leroy Van Zant on the "Stan & Haney" morning show from 2003-2008, had turned his attention to an art gallery in the Bradenton area and was also working at a Waste Pro facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Floridan Palace Hotel Interviewing Candidates for 5 Key Positions

Ampa Bay, FLA (July 5th, 2022) – The beautiful landmark of Downtown Tampa is looking to expand its work family. The Floridan is hiring for key roles within the organization. Front Desk Receptionist (Monday to Friday | Weekend availability) This position involves greeting visitors, helping them navigate through an...
TAMPA, FL
Business
Record-breaking Ritz-Carlton Residences in Tampa launch sales for second tower

The Ritz-Carlton Residences are swiftly rising on Bayshore Boulevard. Premier real estate developer Related Group (Related) has officially launched sales for the second phase of the highly successful condominium development. These lush and luxe residences have the best waterfront location within walking distance of region’s picturesque Bayshore Drive. The second tower continues to elevate the region’s luxury market, offering bespoke Ritz-Carlton amenities and service, architecture by the renowned Arquitectonica, and interiors by the award-winning Meyer Davis. Sales are now underway, with a selection of 94 residences and 6 villas, starting at $1.5 million.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch residents get their bowling fix despite no easy-access lanes

For Lakewood Ranch's next big entertainment project, will a developer strike with a bowling alley?. MVP Sports and Social has offered a bowling league for its athletes since 2017. The league, held on Friday nights, has become a big hit for the organization with more than 720 people participating since its inception according to cofounder Chris McComas.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Shumaker Lawyer Selected for Advancing Racial Equity on Nonprofit Boards Fellowship

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Lawyer Brittainy Joyner has been accepted into the 2022 cohort of the Nonprofit Leadership Center’s Advancing Racial Equity on Nonprofit Boards (ARENB) Fellowship. The six-part ARENB program is designed to advance racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusion on nonprofit boards throughout Tampa Bay, deepen the board governance knowledge and skills of professionals of color, and equip select nonprofits to genuinely welcome participating board fellows and ensure their organizations are ready and committed to fostering more inclusive and equitable boards and cultures.
ADVOCACY
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local Home Care Agencies Team Up To Throw Gas Party for 150+ Employees

Home Helpers Home Care agencies in the Tampa Bay Area support their workers by providing relief while gas prices are high. Tampa Bay Area – Four Home Helpers Home Care agencies in the Tampa Bay area have teamed up to offer some much-needed relief to their caregivers amid the high gas prices that surged recently to almost $5 per gallon. Their solution: A “Gas Party” event to be held at several gas stations across the Tampa Bay area.
GAS PRICE
Garbage company worker killed when truck blade closed on his head in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.
SARASOTA, FL
Naples resident turns plastic bags into a work of art

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Have you ever wondered what you should do with that collection of used plastic grocery bags? One Naples resident created quite a piece of art, a dress made entirely from plastic bags. Nearly 900 of them were collected over six months to make the eye-popping...
NAPLES, FL
SCSO pays tribute to mounted-patrol horse ‘Major’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is paying to a horse who was a part of its mounted-patrol unit. Retired SCSO Mounted Patrol Mount “Major,” who passed away Saturday night. Major was a 17-hand, bay Hanoverian gelding donated by Dr. Isaac Zamora of Sarasota...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Economy
Real Estate
Volunteers comfort animals at Humane Society of Tampa Bay on July 4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteers at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay spent their Independence Day helping comfort the animals scared of fireworks at the shelter. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Humane Society, volunteers listened to calming music with the animals, wrapped the nervous pets in patriotic towels and cuddled them.
ANIMALS
July Fourth weekend crowds return to Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The Island was packed and traffic stretched for more than a mile to get onto the Island most of the weekend as everyone from international visitors to local Floridians flocked to AMI beaches to soak up the sun for the Fourth of July holiday. Major...
ANNA MARIA, FL
Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Brightwater Drive Vacant Parcel Sells for $4,150,000

St. Petersburg, FL (July 6, 2022) – A long-vacant parcel with one-half of an acre of waterfront land and 200 feet of frontage, has been sold by Patrick & Chris Calhoon of the Calhoon Commercial Group of Smith & Associates Commercial Real Estate. The property, owned by a trust,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

