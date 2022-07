NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Following 18 windswept holes in some of the week’s toughest conditions, Max Homa did what any American golfer would – he played 18 more holes. Homa grinded out a 1-over 71 on Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open to narrowly make the cut and then headed directly to North Berwick Golf Club for another round on one of the world’s best links courses. It wasn’t exactly a “PGA Tour move,” but he explained he wanted to make the most of just his second trip to the United Kingdom.

NORTH BERWICK, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO