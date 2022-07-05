ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, July 5 morning forecast

By Jacob Smith
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning weather forecast on Tuesday, July 5 as meteorologist Mike Susko breaks down the excessive heat this week in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

If you are working outside this week, take caution and use plenty of methods to stay cool.

