Philadelphia, PA

Court Hearing Moved for Man Involved in South Street Mass Shooting

By Kaamil Jones
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the men charged in connection to last month's mass shooting on South Street had his preliminary hearing moved. Quran Garner, 18, was expected to stand before a judge for...

CBS Philly

Suspect Accused Of Shooting Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Killing 21-Year-Old Woman Arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested the suspect wanted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in a Northeast Philadelphia bar. U.S. Marshals tracked Anthony Nelson to a casino in Atlantic City. The 47-year-old was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Philadelphia police say Nelson is awaiting extradition from Atlantic City back to Philadelphia. He will then be charged with murder, VUFA and other related charges. Jailene Holton was killed when a customer, who got thrown out of the bar for fighting, shot into the building last week. Police tell CBS3 a fight involving three men over a pool table prompted the shooting. Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two men fatally shot in Germantown double shooting, authorities say

GERMANTOWN - Two men, who were shot multiple times in Germantown, have died, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon around 2:46 p.m. on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. Police were called to the scene and found a 27-year-old man, identified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Building Collapse That Killed Lt. Sean Williamson Extradited Back To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner accused of setting a fire that led to the death of a Philadelphia firefighter has been extradited back to Philadelphia, Eyewitness News learned Wednesday. Al-Alshraf Khalil was charged with arson in connection with the June 18 fire that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood. Khalil was arrested last Wednesday at JFK International Airport in New York after he allegedly tried to flee the country for Jordan and was denied entry. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. It’s alleged Khalil and a second unidentified suspect entered the pizza parlor that Khalil owned on the 300 block of West Indiana Street and set the place on fire. The building eventually collapsed, killing Lt. Sean Williamson. Khalil was arrested and placed in handcuffs bearing Williamson’s initials and his badge number. Khalil is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Center City and will be in federal court Thursday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Wanted For Shooting Woman While Asleep In Her Apartment In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman while asleep inside her Germantown apartment. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue, around 5:18 a.m. on June 24. Police say the victim then arrived at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to her left arm and shoulder. The woman told police she does not know the suspect. Detectives recovered two .45 caliber fired cartridge casings from the scene, as well as video of the male suspect entering and exiting the apartment complex while carrying a firearm. The suspect is described as a Black male, around 21 years old, wearing a red T-shirt, grey shorts, black sneakers with white soles and long dreadlock-style hair. If you have any information on this incident, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A carjacking crisis continues to plague Philadelphia. Police are looking for a group of brazen kids who beat up a man and stole his car in the city’s Olney neighborhood. Punched and kicked out of his own car. One of the latest carjackings in Philadelphia involved a group of teens who almost left a suspect behind. “It looked like they didn’t even have licenses yet,” Jacob said. “They had plenty of room to go forward. They started reversing the car. One kid jumped in while the car was still moving. Literally kids.” The group of about seven made their move...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DA: Officials investigating death of a prisoner at Yeadon police station

YEADON, Pa. - Officials in Delaware County are investigating the death of a prisoner who died while in police custody Tuesday. The death happened inside the Yeadon Police Department sometime during the afternoon, according to officials. The Delaware County District Attorney's Office told FOX 29 that the investigation is still...
YEADON, PA
MyChesCo

Fatal Shooting in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. 57-year-old Michael Wright was shot and killed at around 2:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Cedar Street. The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot several times in Kensington, pronounced dead: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, where a man was shot and killed Tuesday. The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Cambria Street just after 1:39 pm. According to police, an unknown gunman shot a man in his 20s multiple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia worker gets 14 months in prison for stealing $150,000 of city property

(The Center Square) – Thomas Staszak, a former worker in the city water department, will repay Philadelphia more than $150,000 and serve better than a year in jail. That's the price for his fraudulent activities in 2017 and 2018 while earning a management salary of about $48,000, according to records. He pleaded guilty to stealing property and selling it to scrap yards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

