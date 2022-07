Cynthia Ella Feeman, 66, of Wheelersburg, left this earth on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, after an extended illness, to receive her reward for the life she lived. Born on June 9, 1956 in Mansfield, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Reva Haddox Feeman.

