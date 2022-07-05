Hyde County woods fire over 50% contained

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office issued this July 6 release on a man arrested in possession of fentanyl. On July 5, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle for Careless and Reckless on the causeway near the 7600 block of S. Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head. During that stop, an amount of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. Jonas Michael Goldman, 33, Kill Devil Hills, NC, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by the Sheriff’s Office and DWI by the Manteo Police Department. Goldman is being held on a $53,000 secured bond.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO