Hyde County, NC

Hyde County woods fire over 50% contained

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials have been watchful over the fire blazing in Hyde County for the past two weeks....

www.witn.com

WITN

Hyde County fire nears full containment following weekend rains

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Hyde County woods fire is now 70% contained following a significant amount of weekend rainfall. According to North Carolina Forest Service officials, weekend rainfall soaked the grounds decreasing the risk of flare ups and spot overs. The fire which has been active for over two...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Work to begin on OBX bridge this month

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers will soon notice crews working on a bridge in one Eastern Carolina beach town. Crews will be working on the underside of the Washington Baum Bridge on U.S. 64 (locally known as the “Pirate’s Cove Bridge”) later this month, as a $21.3 million bridge rehabilitation project begins.
MANTEO, NC
WITN

Carteret County home destroyed in Tuesday afternoon fire

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Carteret County on Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened at 501 Rosemary Dr. in Mill Creek and left the house as a total loss. Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea told WITN that no injuries, deaths,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County pipe replacement to cause 29-mile detour

FORT BARNWELL (WITN) - A section of Maple Cypress Road will be closed for pipework with a 29-mile-long detour. The road is scheduled to close on July 11th at 9 a.m. and will stay closed for up to three weeks. The detour route involves a 29-mile stretch of River Road,...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Person drowned in Snug Harbor Community on Fourth of July

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after someone drowned near the Snug Harbor Community Park on the Fourth of July. According to Perquimans County emergency services, around 12:44 p.m. Monday the 911 center got several calls that someone was drowning on Navajo Trail. When first responders got there...
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Swimming advisory issued for Dare County site due to high bacteria levels

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials not to swim at a Dare County site due to high bacteria levels. The advisory is for an area at the Jockey’s Ridge Sound-side Access in Nags Head where test results of water samples indicate a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water. This exceeds the state and federal standards of a running monthly average of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters, based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Several New Bern streets to close again Wednesday night

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern North Carolina city may have to change their over night travel plans Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. S. Front Street, the southbound lanes of Middle and Craven Streets were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. They will close again Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

People advised against swimming at Carteret Co. site due to bacteria

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials to not swim at a Carteret County site due to high bacteria levels found in the water. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says the advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City. Test results of water samples showed a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds state and federal standards of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

City of New Bern announces overnight road closures

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced several road closures that will impact drivers traveling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The city says from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (both Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two injured in crash off US-64 near Williamston; road reopens

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-64 just east of Williamston has reopened after a crash closed lanes in both directions Wednesday afternoon. Trooper J. Proctor says two people were injured in the crash involving a tractor-trailer. He says the driver of the tractor-trailer, 65-year-old Dwight Lancaster, did not slow down behind a Department of Transportation truck that was traveling at a low rate of speed in the right lane.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Only one Eastern Carolina county in COVID-19 high-risk zone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Only one Eastern Carolina county is at high risk for COVID-19 community transmission, according to an updated Centers for Disease Control map. The CDC map shows that Washington County is the only county in Eastern Carolina at high risk. Less than a month ago, on June 10th, eight counties fell into this category.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH man arrested for fentanyl held on $53K bond

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office issued this July 6 release on a man arrested in possession of fentanyl. On July 5, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle for Careless and Reckless on the causeway near the 7600 block of S. Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head. During that stop, an amount of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were located and seized. Jonas Michael Goldman, 33, Kill Devil Hills, NC, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by the Sheriff’s Office and DWI by the Manteo Police Department. Goldman is being held on a $53,000 secured bond.
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Severe thunderstorms and dangerous heat possible on Wednesday

Severe weather is possible for the Outer Banks on Wednesday afternoon and evening, while excessive heat will impact coastal North Carolina throughout the day, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport / Morehead City office. A dangerous combination of heat and humidity is forecast across eastern North...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies are warning about a new Facebook and text message scam. Beaufort County and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook Tuesday with the warning. Many residents have received messages saying that there is a discount on a sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County man charged in Friday New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Vanceboro man has been arrested and charged in a Friday shooting in New Bern. The New Bern Police Department says 20-year-old Joshua Gibson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
NEW BERN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners hire attorneys, discuss speed limits

The Manteo Board of Commissioner approved two contracts for legal services. Current Town Attorney Ben Gallop is starting his own law firm, Gallop Law Firm PLCC. He will continue as town attorney. The contract is effective July 6, 2022. The commissioners also agreed to a contract with Hornthal, Riley, Ellis...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksthisweek.com

What's New in Outer Banks Restaurants

One of the joys of being on vacation is going out to eat in the local restaurants. Poke to pizza, Indian to ice cream, seafood to steaks, donuts to deli sandwiches, sushi to smoothies ... you can find almost anything you're craving in the hundreds of restaurants from Corolla to Ocracoke. You can see the full rundown here.
NAGS HEAD, NC

